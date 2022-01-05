Samsung starts the new year with its first mid-range Android 12 update





That's because the Galaxy A72 has almost nothing in common with the likes of the Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2, S20 family, Note 20 duo, or even the OG Galaxy Z Flip, S10, or Note 10 lineups.





This is a decidedly mid-end handset, released back in the spring of 2021 with no support for 5G speeds (for some reason), Android 11 pre-installed on the software side of things, and a reasonably powerful but far from mind-blowing octa-core Snapdragon 720 processor under its all-plastic hood.





Otherwise put, the A72 presumably required an entirely separate update-optimizing effort from all those aforementioned high-end devices packing blazing fast Snapdragon 800-series or Exynos chipsets, and yet somehow Samsung is able to start another over-the-air rollout way ahead of schedule.





The original plan , mind you, was for the 6.7-inch mid-ranger to leave the previous version of Android behind at some point in February. While that could still be the case in certain regions, recent history suggests an expansion across the entire old continent is probably right around the corner.









We'd rather be optimistic instead and look forward to the Android 12 and One UI 4.0 makeovers for the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, and A42 5G, which are undoubtedly nearby now that the Galaxy A72 has begun to receive the highly anticipated and feature-packed software update.





