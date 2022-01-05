Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung starts the new year with its first mid-range Android 12 update

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Samsung starts the new year with its first mid-range Android 12 update
We obviously can't act surprised about each new Android 12 update with One UI 4.0 on top officially delivered by Samsung anymore, but even by the ridiculously high software support standards set by the world's largest smartphone manufacturer in the final stretch of 2021, the latest OS promotion kicked off in Russia (of all places) feels like a particularly remarkable achievement.

That's because the Galaxy A72 has almost nothing in common with the likes of the Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2, S20 family, Note 20 duo, or even the OG Galaxy Z Flip, S10, or Note 10 lineups.

This is a decidedly mid-end handset, released back in the spring of 2021 with no support for 5G speeds (for some reason), Android 11 pre-installed on the software side of things, and a reasonably powerful but far from mind-blowing octa-core Snapdragon 720 processor under its all-plastic hood.

Otherwise put, the A72 presumably required an entirely separate update-optimizing effort from all those aforementioned high-end devices packing blazing fast Snapdragon 800-series or Exynos chipsets, and yet somehow Samsung is able to start another over-the-air rollout way ahead of schedule.

The original plan, mind you, was for the 6.7-inch mid-ranger to leave the previous version of Android behind at some point in February. While that could still be the case in certain regions, recent history suggests an expansion across the entire old continent is probably right around the corner.

Unless, of course, the road-opening Galaxy A72 will end up following in the buggy footsteps of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G, in which case a delay could always be possible. Although it's far too early to know for sure if Samsung will have any post-release issues to take care of, there are obviously no reasons for pessimism just yet.

We'd rather be optimistic instead and look forward to the Android 12 and One UI 4.0 makeovers for the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, and A42 5G, which are undoubtedly nearby now that the Galaxy A72 has begun to receive the highly anticipated and feature-packed software update.

