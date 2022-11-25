The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday 2022 deal you've been waiting for is now here
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you've been keeping up with our ongoing coverage of the best Black Friday wireless headphones deals offered ahead of the big day by the industry's top vendors and major US retailers, you may have noticed Samsung's first-gen Galaxy Buds Pro didn't exactly receive any mind-blowing discounts.
That's in contrast with the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2, kidney bean-shaped Buds Live, and even the hot new Buds 2 Pro, not to mention top alternatives from arch-rivals like Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Beats Fit Pro.
But it's now finally the most highly anticipated Friday of the year, and just as you probably expected, Amazon is selling all three flavors of Samsung's early 2021-released noise-cancelling earbuds at a lower-than-ever price after a $100 markdown.
That slashes precisely 50 percent off the $200 list price of the Galaxy Buds Pro in white, black, and violet colors, eclipsing everything Samsung itself and retailers like Best Buy are offering in terms of Black Friday 2022 discounts while also (slightly) improving and expanding Amazon's own previous best deal on this particular contender for the title of best wireless earbuds out there.
The Buds Pro are now a measly 10 bucks costlier than the Galaxy Buds 2 while considerably undercutting the Buds 2 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and non-noise-cancelling AirPods 3.
Their state-of-the-art active noise cancellation is paired with premium overall audio capabilities while the battery life and IPX7 water resistance are pretty much unrivaled right now... at least in the Galaxy Buds Pro's new price bracket.
Although they're obviously not better than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, this new record high discount arguably bumps the OG Buds Pro to the very top of our comprehensive list of the best Black Friday Galaxy Buds deals available today. Just don't wait too much to buy them, as the 50 percent price cut could well expire at essentially any moment.
