Hurry and snap up Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at this incredible price

You may have thought you've already seen the best many retailers can offer in terms of Black Friday wireless headphones deals this year, but the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro sale kicked off by Amazon today far exceeds the limits of our imagination.

We'll be honest, we never expected Samsung's latest (and arguably greatest) true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation to score a $105 (!!!) discount ahead of the holidays with absolutely no strings attached.

Samsung itself could only hook you up with a complimentary wireless charger and up to a $75 savings on the Buds 2 Pro themselves recently as part of an early Black Friday 2022 promotion that appears to have been revised to include a $30 discount with no special requirements while taking the $60-worth freebie out of the equation.

It's needless to point out that Amazon's straightforward new $105 markdown eclipses all of Samsung's past, current, and possibly future Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers, as well as everything available at the time of this writing at other major US retailers like Best Buy or Walmart.

As such, you're strongly advised to pull the trigger as soon as possible, especially once you consider the deal's chromatic limitations. That's right, you will have to opt for a love-it-or-hate-it Bora Purple paint job to knock the full 105 bucks (or 46 percent) off the $229.99 list price, with white and "graphite" flavors being discounted by a significantly humbler 30 bucks that suggests inventories might be extremely limited in flashy purple.

Given the impressive list of advanced features including everything from 360-degree audio and Hi-Fi sound capabilities to IPX7 water resistance, HD Voice technology, and up to 29 hours of battery life in addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, these bad boys arguably take the Galaxy Buds 2's place at the top of our roundup of the best Black Friday Galaxy Buds deals... for the moment.

Cheaper than the non-Pro AirPods 3, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also an extraordinary alternative to the industry-leading AirPods Pro 2 and Sony WF-1000XM4, so unless you really hate that Bora Purple colorway, you should probably not hesitate to make your pre-Christmas wireless earbuds purchase here.

