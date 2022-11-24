Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal
Trending:
Samsung’s Black Friday deals are here!
Save big on Galaxy S22, S21, Fold 4, and more.

Apple's Beats Fit Pro - which work with Android too - are available at a chunky discount

Apple Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's Beats Fit Pro - which work with Android too - are available at a chunky discount
One of my gripes with modern-day accessories like earbuds and wearables such as smartwatches is that they are often not cross-platform. Apple-made Beats Fit Pro are one of the few big brand products that don't require you to pledge allegiance to any particular company and are currently available at a huge Black Friday discount.

The Beats Fit Pro are one of the best earbuds around for the casual listener, offering everything you'd expect from premium earbuds. Their unique design ensures a secure fit and they are IPX4 rated for splashes and spills, so you can use them during a workout.

They also offer noise canceling and include onboard buttons for controlling media and answering and rejecting calls.

The Beats Fit Pro are also quite comfortable and can be worn for long stretches. The hearable can last up to 6 hours with active noise cancellation on and the compact case provides an additional 18 hours of juice. A 5-minute top-up is enough for 1 hour of playback.

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds | Noise Cancelation | Apple H1 chip | Work with both Apple and Android products | 6 Hours of playtime | 5-minute charge enough for 1 hour of playback
$40 off (20%)
$159 95
$199 95
Buy at Amazon

The sound quality is top notch and they are also great for calls.

Android users will have to download the Beats app to get the most out of the buds. Also, even though they work as well on Android as they do on iOS, there are a couple of non-essential features that will only work if you have an Apple device, such as head tracking.

Overall, if you need pleasant sounding earbuds with ANC and fast charging that are compatible with both Android and iOS, you don't need to look further than the Beats Fit Pro. At their street price of $199.95, they are a little expensive, but Amazon has discounted them by 20 percent, meaning they can be yours for just $159.95.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless