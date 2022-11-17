Cop the latest version of Apple's iconic AirPods for their lowest price yet





Released in late 2021, these are Apple's basic AirPods and are suitable for anyone who needs solid buds but doesn't want to splurge on pricey audiophile-grade headphones with fancy non-essential features.





The third-generation AirPods feature proprietary components like an in-house chip, dynamic driver, and custom amplifier for a category-leading audio experience. They also boast nifty features such as Spatial Audio which makes it feel as if audio is moving around you in different directions.





Another feature called Adaptive EQ tunes audio to your years. The end result is an immersive, custom sound experience.





The AirPods 3 can also withstand sweat and splashes, so they can be perfect gym buddies. The stems have touch capacitive force sensors that let you control audio and accept and reject phone calls with just a squeeze.





The buds provide six hours of listening time on a single charge and the charging case holds up to 30 hours of battery life. They have a lightweight build and are comfortable to wear for long stretches. They stay in place even when you are exercising.





Basically, they are an ideal purchase if you are an Apple user and need buds that sound good, are easy to use, and don’t block your ear canal, and you don't want active noise cancellation and the stuffy design that comes with it.





The AirPods 3 retail for $169, but Amazon is selling them for $139.99 right now. This is the lowest price we have seen for these buds and it makes the hearables a no-brainer for anyone in need of open-fit buds with a decent battery, great connectivity, and solid sound quality.