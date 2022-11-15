Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price





But with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, solid battery life, a bundled wireless charging case further "solidifying" those nice endurance times, and especially a $69 price tag attached to their name, these bad boys look set to headline our list of the top Black Friday Galaxy Buds deals this year for quite some time going forward.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless Charging Case, Black with Grey Cradle $80 off (54%) $69 $149 Buy at Walmart





Of course, you might not have a lot of time to actually snap up a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live at that new record low price in a black color only with a grey cradle.





That's because you're looking at an early Black Friday 2022 promotion here kicked off exclusively for Walmart+ members yesterday and expanded to all of the retailer's customers today... in undoubtedly limited numbers.





Walmart claims it has already sold more than one thousand units by the time of this writing, which makes perfect sense when you consider the Galaxy Buds Live were originally released by Samsung at a $149 price and the likes of Apple's non-noise-cancelling AirPods 2 with a wired charging case included are still available for as much as 90 bucks after festive discounts of their own.





At $69, the Buds Live are obviously significantly cheaper than the Buds 2 (at their Black Friday 2022 price ) as well, arguably delivering unbeatable bang for your buck... if you hurry... and can learn to live with that funky design.