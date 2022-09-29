Amazon has Samsung's OG Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a new record low price





Unfortunately for bargain hunters who may not have paid close enough attention to our website over the last few weeks, those killer deals are all in the rearview mirror, putting the spotlight on the OG Galaxy Buds Pro again.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Phantom Silver, US Version $97 off (48%) Buy at Amazon





Originally released early last year and technically discontinued on the heels of last month's Buds 2 Pro announcement, these decidedly premium noise-cancelling earbuds are still up for grabs from a host of major US retailers, one of which is currently charging a lower than ever price for a single Phantom Silver flavor.





Normally available for a whopping and now arguably excessive $199.99, the first-gen Galaxy Buds Pro can be purchased from Amazon at the time of this writing at a huge $97 or so discount in the aforementioned hue.





These are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units specifically designed for the US market, which means they most definitely include a standard manufacturer warranty valid stateside, and in case you're wondering, the white and black models are only marked down by around 50 bucks each.





At a little over a Benjamin, the silver-coated Galaxy Buds Pros are incredibly cheaper than Apple's non-Pro AirPods 3 ... and AirPods 2 , both versions of which lack state-of-the-art active noise cancellation in addition to other premium features.





Extremely well-reviewed shortly after their commercial debut, these undeniably stylish, lightweight, and comfortable buds may not have aged like a bottle of fine wine, but they're surely still good enough to warrant their new all-time low price... and then some.



