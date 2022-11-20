Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Hurry up and nab Apple's hot new AirPods Pro 2 at their $50 Black Friday discount today

As more and more retailers expand their early Black Friday 2022 promotions to more and more popular tech products released in the last year or so, you might not be shocked to hear that the second-generation AirPods Pro are already on sale at a $50 discount.

But what's certainly a little surprising about this completely unpredecented deal is that it's essentially available EVERYWHERE in the US... at least at the time of this writing.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case
$49 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

We're talking Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and presumably a bunch of other places very few of you are likely to visit (either in person or online) when there are so many great options to shop on a tight budget ahead of the holidays.

50 bucks, mind you, is an actual Black Friday-level markdown unlikely to be surpassed next week... or next month... or even early next year rather than the type of pre-holiday offer you just know is meant to be improved eventually but you take advantage of anyway for fear of missing out.


If you're quick (and lucky), you should absolutely not hesitate to pick up Apple's latest noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds at 20 percent off their $249 list price a measly couple of months after a commercial debut that was eagerly anticipated by the entire tech world since 2020 or so.

With massively improved active noise cancellation technology over their already impressive forerunners, almost perfect sound thanks (among others) to "personalized" spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, solid battery life, and a sophisticated MagSafe charging case included, the AirPods Pro 2 are undeniably the best wireless earbuds to buy this holiday season... if you own an iPhone, and for a presumably limited time, you can get these bad boys at the lowest possible price.

