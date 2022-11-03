Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Amazon knocks two Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 flavors down to a Black Friday 2022 price

Deals
1
Amazon knocks two Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 flavors down to a Black Friday 2022 price
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan, it's certainly not easy to pick the best Galaxy Buds version to fit your individual needs, preferences, and especially budget this holiday season. The "when" of the equation is also particularly tricky, even if you're not necessarily committed to the mobile industry-leading Galaxy and you simply want to buy the best wireless earbuds at the best possible time.

Of course, the thing that makes it so difficult to choose between the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Buds 2, Buds Pro, and Buds Live is the frequency at which these products are getting substantial discounts from many different US retailers nowadays.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, White
$60 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Olive Green
$60 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

The non-Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, for instance, were marked down to their Black Friday 2022 price by Best Buy last week, and now Amazon is following suit... with a colorful twist. Yes, the e-commerce giant has two flavors on sale at an unprecedented $60 under their $149.99 list price at the time of this writing, and if you happened to find the lavender hue deeply discounted by Best Buy... a bit much, you may well dig the olive green and especially the white model more.

The 60 bucks Amazon is currently slashing off the MSRP of the Buds 2 in said two versions beats the discount offered during last month's Prime Early Access event, and as you can imagine, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership (or anything else) to qualify for this early Black Friday deal.

Will the Galaxy Buds 2 go down even further in price when the "real" Black Friday 2022 sales kick off in a few weeks? We highly doubt that considering their already pretty much unrivaled value for money.

Obviously, these are not better than the Buds 2 Pro, but they're so much cheaper right now and they're certainly not that much worse. Not with everything from state-of-the-art active noise cancellation to Ambient Sound technology, IPX2 water resistance, a battery life of five hours jumping to as much as 20 hours when taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration, as well as a decidedly sleek and comfortable design for lengthy music listening sessions.

