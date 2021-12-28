Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are getting the biggest discount ever

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are getting the biggest discount ever0
Not to mention that all four colors are on sale right now, so no matter which is your favorite – Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, or White, you’ll be getting the same massive discount.
The Galaxy Buds Pro earphones feature Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and IPX7 water resistance, so it’s less likely that the water will ruin your workout. Another convenient feature is Touch Music Control and allows users to control their playlists by simply tapping one of the buds to skip songs, launch music, or even answer calls.
As far as the battery goes, Samsung claims the Galaxy Buds Pro should provide up to 5 hours of play time with ANC enabled or up to 8 hours with ANC off, so they’re pretty decent in that regard.