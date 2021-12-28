Notification Center

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are getting the biggest discount ever

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are getting the biggest discount ever
Samsung will celebrate one year since the launch of the Galaxy Buds Pro in just a few weeks, and what better way to mark the moment than by running a promotion (or more). The earphones that helped the South Korean company close the gap to Apple’s AirPods in Q1 2021 are now heavily discounted at Amazon.

While this is not the first time the Galaxy Buds Pro went on sale, it’s certainly the best deal we’ve seen in a long time. Basically, customers can save no less than $75 when they pick up the Galaxy Buds Pro from Amazon. That’s a whopping 38 percent less than usual, so make sure to check this deal out if you’re in the market for a pair of wireless earphones.

Not to mention that all four colors are on sale right now, so no matter which is your favorite – Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, or White, you’ll be getting the same massive discount.

The Galaxy Buds Pro earphones feature Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and IPX7 water resistance, so it’s less likely that the water will ruin your workout. Another convenient feature is Touch Music Control and allows users to control their playlists by simply tapping one of the buds to skip songs, launch music, or even answer calls.

As far as the battery goes, Samsung claims the Galaxy Buds Pro should provide up to 5 hours of play time with ANC enabled or up to 8 hours with ANC off, so they’re pretty decent in that regard.

