The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
While it certainly doesn't look like the towering figures of the industry-leading iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods lineups will be surpassed anytime soon, Samsung can definitely be proud of the gains its Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds families have made over the last year or so.
That's right, Samsung is not the world's number two vendor of hearables... yet, chasing Xiaomi while Apple continues to keep everyone at bay with relative ease. That being said, the Cupertino-based tech giant might not be very happy to see its slice of the pie shrink due to "intensified competition and the absence of a recent new model launch."
Although Counterpoint Research avoids going into a lot of detail regarding actual Q1 2021 sales numbers for some reason, the Galaxy Buds Pro are deemed a big success and the older Buds Live and Buds Plus models purportedly (and unsurprisingly) managed to retain much of their appeal through "aggressive marketing promotions", many of which are still available at the time of this writing.
Interestingly, sub-$100 models remain more successful on the whole, despite a "slight recovery" of the $100+ segment, where Apple holds a crushing 57 percent share, followed by Samsung at 17 percent.
Naturally, most of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now normally go for $100 a pair and up, but a lot of the ultra-affordable AirPods and Galaxy Buds alternatives released of late look pretty sweet on paper as well.