Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 19, 2020, 9:19 AM
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Samsung had a lot of cool stuff to unveil at its glamorous Unpacked shindig in San Francisco last week. Two "regular" phones with premium designs and great specifications, an Ultra handset further pushing the envelope in terms of camera capabilities, screen size, battery size, memory, and... retail pricing, a new type of foldable handset debuting a major technological breakthrough (that arguably still needs work), a luxury edition of said foldable device, and last but not least, the true wireless earbuds with the world's best battery life.

Still, if I had to choose my favorite announcement made during an event that ran for over an hour, I'd definitely go with something that took mere seconds and seemed to go almost unnoticed by attendees. You can find the exact moment I'm talking about at the 55:53 mark of the video embedded below. Did you catch it? If you didn't, we already wrote a whole article about it, but I feel like this is a move worth discussing some more for a few reasons.


Basically, Samsung took a page straight out of Apple's playbook by permanently discounting the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e while launching the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. Obviously, the Cupertino-based tech giant did not invent or trademark this strategy, but it's hard to overlook the resemblance between the current iPhone lineup and the Galaxy S-series devices officially sold by their manufacturers.

No one's copying anyone, so just chill out


I felt the need to put that in a subheader because I could almost hear the hateful comments being written. Am I an Apple "shill?" You'll never know. But for what it's worth, I'm not accusing Samsung of stealing some grand, original idea here. Far from it. In fact, I believe it's high time we stopped shaming these companies for simply doing what's essentially universally acceptable in so many other industries.

If "Joker" can earn over $1 billion at the global box office, as well as 11 Oscar nominations, despite borrowing heavily from Scorsese movies, I'm pretty sure we can find it in our hearts to "forgive" the world's largest smartphone vendors for deriving inspiration from one another.


That being said, what Samsung is doing with the Galaxy S10 family is clearly vastly different from what the company has historically done in the wake of its flagship releases. For crying out loud, the Galaxy Note 8 was still (technically) priced at $900 on the eve of the Note 10's commercial debut. While it's certainly not unusual to see both new and old Galaxy high-enders offered at substantial discounts from time to time, an official and permanent price cut is something else entirely.

The mere mention of the S10 lineup during the S20 series launch event was meant to boost its appeal, suggesting this is far more important for Samsung than the Galaxy S9 duo this time last year. Similarly, the iPhone XR continues to sell like hotcakes around the world, and it's hard not to think that might have had a crucial contribution to this shift in Samsung strategy.

The best of both worlds?


Since we've established there's absolutely nothing wrong with companies adopting and refining general marketing concepts and strategies from their rivals (as long as we're not talking about shamelessly cloning super-popular products), it's worth pointing out and remembering the iPhone XR itself debuted as an answer to a long line of value flagships from various Android device manufacturers.

In other words, Apple followed the competition's suit with 2018's XR and last year's even cheaper iPhone 11, and now Samsung is pulling a classic Apple by pricing the Galaxy S20 family at a rather prohibitive $1000 and up. That's pretty ironic, and while it's far too early to know if the absence of a budget-friendly "e" model from the S20 lineup will prove a wise business decision on Samsung's part, you should note the "regular" S10 version has become only 50 bucks costlier than the non-Pro iPhone 11.


Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10e is exactly as affordable as the iPhone XR, and mind you, these are recommended prices we're talking about here. Granted, we've seen the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR heavily discounted a number of times in recent months by major carriers and authorized third-party retailers, but Samsung often outdoes its own partners. Case in point, that excellent S10 series deal sweetener offered on the very heels of this permanent outright price reduction.

Sure, I still personally believe a Galaxy S20e priced at $750 or $800 would have been nice, but being able to choose between a Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 (normally) available for $599 and $749 respectively might be even better for Android power users on relatively tight budgets. The $749 S10 and $849 S10+, by the way, are where Samsung really managed to make this Apple-inspired strategy its own, covering a market segment left unoccupied by Apple's decision to officially discontinue the iPhone XS and XS Max after unveiling the 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.

 

Bottom line, Samsung's combined high-end portfolio of 2019 and 2020 has an option for every budget, and bearing that in mind, you might find the $1,399 price tag of the Galaxy S20 Ultra a little easier to swallow. Oh, and in case you're wondering, I think the S10e, S10, and S10+ are still among the world's greatest phones, and (almost) anyone would be lucky to own any of the three super-premium and exceptionally powerful 2019 models.

$699.99 Samsung Galaxy S10 on Amazon
$708.50 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on Amazon
$519.25 Samsung Galaxy S10e on Amazon

13 Comments

adecvat
Reply

13. adecvat

Posts: 677; Member since: Nov 15, 2013

Before 2020: you can buy two Samsung's instead one iPhone After 2020: you can buy two iPhones instead one Samsung

posted on 10 min ago

shawman
Reply

11. shawman

Posts: 100; Member since: Sep 18, 2012

Reason they did that this year is that S20 series is just 5G. I dont think they will do it again next year when all phones sold will be 5G.

posted on 22 min ago

stulla
Reply

9. stulla

Posts: 102; Member since: Jun 20, 2012

Not buying a device for #1,000 plus dollars to only get 2 yrs support via OTA

posted on 29 min ago

thxultra
Reply

10. thxultra

Posts: 493; Member since: Oct 16, 2014

Exactly this and the in year 2 you have to wait months after the latest version of android is released to get it. If they are going to charge these prices they need to support them for more then 2 years.

posted on 23 min ago

CreeDiddy
Reply

8. CreeDiddy

Posts: 2291; Member since: Nov 04, 2011

There's no denying of who has the biggest influence of any smartphone. That's Apple.

posted on 34 min ago

Flynfree15
Reply

7. Flynfree15

Posts: 35; Member since: Jan 16, 2020

That's what Samsung must do, 4 years software support are good enough for their pricey phones.

posted on 42 min ago

YeahYeah
Reply

6. YeahYeah

Posts: 254; Member since: Mar 16, 2016

You wish Apple iphone was more like Samsung.. brave and innovative...

posted on 44 min ago

zaza991988
Reply

4. zaza991988

Posts: 17; Member since: Aug 27, 2014

Flagship Android phones are not worth it, with dismal post-launch support, hard to find parts, poor resale value, very few software updates. either go with midrange phones especially something like pixel 3a, or oneplus or honor , pocophone. Or just go with iPhones, this is after mainly using android flagship devices for almost 8 years and switching to XR once it came out.

posted on 1 hour ago

Galen20K
Reply

5. Galen20K

Posts: 587; Member since: Dec 26, 2008

dude, they're just phones.... chill lol

posted on 57 min ago

pimpin83z
Reply

12. pimpin83z

Posts: 645; Member since: Feb 08, 2019

1. Flagship Android phones are not worth it, with dismal post-launch support Expound on dismal post-launch support. 2. hard to find parts That's what insurance & protection plans are for, especially when most consumers aren't certified to repair cellphones 3. poor resale value Depends on who you're selling it to. 4. very few software updates. Besides security patches, only one major update is needed per year. 5. either go with midrange phones especially something like pixel 3a, or oneplus or honor , pocophone. Or just go with iPhones, this is after mainly using android flagship devices for almost 8 years and switching to XR once it came out. So pretty much you're a Samsung hater. Got it.

posted on 20 min ago

VariableCheapskate
Reply

3. VariableCheapskate

Posts: 217; Member since: May 29, 2019

Yet, they're proving everyone else's point having changed the direction of the A series (2019 onwards), having triple camera options under $500, making phones like the A30S more than enough for budget buyers... While STILL raising the price of their flagships one by one, and completely forgetting the whole point of the S10E. I said this in a conversation with ordinary consumers (also meaning not Apple drones) looking to get premium features at a fair price, the worst enemy of Samsung's flagship lineup is their mid-range A series. Even the more flagship-territory A phones are garbage nobody cares about in comparison to the vanilla mid-rangers with fancier color backs. Get yourself an A30S or a variant of A50 and leave Apple out of the comparison, most people (beyond spec-whores and corporate sheep) *do not care* and will ignore everything else beyond the price tag once it soars past $1000.

posted on 1 hour ago

OneLove123
Reply

2. OneLove123

Posts: 1328; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

Nooooo, they are not

posted on 1 hour ago

rkoforever90
Reply

1. rkoforever90

Posts: 505; Member since: Dec 03, 2011

Yeah samsung is copying Apple in overpricing their devices. But not in other like 5 years of software update.

posted on 1 hour ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

