Samsung announces special Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Flip

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Feb 11, 2020, 2:06 PM
Samsung announces special Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Flip
During the Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung announced its second foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip. Along with the new launch, the company also revealed a new collaboration with American fashion designer Thom Browne for a special edition of the device.

Based on a video teaser revealed by Samsung, it appears that the collaboration will also include special versions of the Galaxy Watch and the new Galaxy Buds+, which will be bundled together in a limited edition set with a phone case as well. As far as looks go, the Thom Browne Galaxy Z Flip appears to be silver in color, with the brand’s signature striped design emblazoned on the back.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a sleek clamshell design with a 6.7”, foldable glass display and the first hole-punched foldable screen. On the inside, it’s powered by a Snapdragon 855+ and a 3,300mAh dual-cell battery.

Available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in carrier and manufacturer-unlocked versions starting February 14, 2020 in select stores and online, starting at $1380. More details for the special edition bundle will be made known this week as part of New York Fashion Week.

