Samsung announces special Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Flip
Based on a video teaser revealed by Samsung, it appears that the collaboration will also include special versions of the Galaxy Watch and the new Galaxy Buds+, which will be bundled together in a limited edition set with a phone case as well. As far as looks go, the Thom Browne Galaxy Z Flip appears to be silver in color, with the brand’s signature striped design emblazoned on the back.
Available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in carrier and manufacturer-unlocked versions starting February 14, 2020 in select stores and online, starting at $1380. More details for the special edition bundle will be made known this week as part of New York Fashion Week.
