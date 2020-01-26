Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 is free right now at Best Buy with installments





Case in point, the latest promotion from Sprint and Best Buy that allows you to essentially score the 6.1-inch Apple A13 Bionic-powered device free of charge. Of course, nothing's ever as simple as that, so you shouldn't be surprised to hear there are multiple strings attached to this otherwise truly unbeatable deal.









For one thing, you'll obviously have to agree to pay for the handset's price in monthly installments. But because we're talking about a gratis phone... at the end of the day, that means you'll be offered bill credits every 30 days covering the full retail value of a 64GB iPhone 11 configuration after two years. In other words, a grand total of 700 bucks will be returned to your account in the form of 24 monthly credits of $29.17 a pop.





Secondly and perhaps more importantly, you'll need to be an entirely new Sprint subscriber or an existing one willing to open a new line of service with the nation's fourth-largest mobile network operator to qualify for Best Buy's bargain. But that's pretty much it, which means there are no trade-ins involved or any other type of funny business. And no, the agreement you're looking at signing is not a lease. It's a good old fashioned device payment plan, at the end of which you will be owning your "free" iPhone 11.





You can even choose from a multitude of paint jobs listed as available both online and offline at the time of this writing, ranging from black to green, purple, red, and yellow. Keep in mind the iPhone 11 is the humblest handset Apple released back in September, with only two rear-facing cameras in tow, an LCD panel sporting a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels, an aluminum frame instead of a tougher stainless steel build, and a battery size leaving a little to be desired.





But the aforementioned state-of-the-art A13 Bionic processor, speakers, software, facial recognition, and yes, even the dual cam system made the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 a decent deal right off the bat at $700, which means being able to pay nothing today by jumping just a couple of hoops is the textbook definition of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.



