Apple's iPhone XR is cheaper than free at Verizon for network switchers

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 19, 2019, 8:52 AM
Verizon has been offering the ancient yet respectable iPhone 7 for free with a new line of service and essentially no other special requirements for quite some time now, but bargain hunters interested in snapping up something newer, faster, and prettier by Christmas have a fresh promotion to take advantage of.

Believe it or not, the 2018-released iPhone XR is cheaper today than during Big Red's Black Friday and Cyber Monday frenzy. Namely, new customers can get the 6.1-inch handset on the house by meeting one simple condition. All you need to do is port in your existing phone number from a different carrier and order the Apple A12-powered device online with monthly payments or at its full retail price of $600.


That 600 bucks will be credited to your account over 24 months after you open a new line of service on a qualifying unlimited plan, effectively bringing the price of a 64GB iPhone XR storage variant down to $0. Even better, you can also score a $200 Prepaid Mastercard with a network switch by redeeming your gift on a dedicated website with the use of the "HOLIDAYSWITCH" promo code after completing your order. 

This extra deal sweetener will be shipped within 8 weeks of your actual redemption, meaning that at the end of the day, Verizon will basically pay you to get the excellent iPhone XR off its hands. 

The $600 discount can be applied towards the purchase of 128 and 256 gig storage configurations as well, slashing their overall prices to a measly 50 and 150 bucks or so respectively. A bunch of color options are available at the time of this writing, including red, white, yellow, coral, blue, and black, although if you don't hurry, some of those snazzy hues might go out of stock soon enough.

The iPhone XR essentially foreshadowed Samsung's Galaxy S10e, which coincidentally can also be picked up for free right now from Best Buy with Sprint installment plans. On paper, Apple's budget-friendly 2018 iPhone looks a little humbler than its direct rival, with an LCD panel sporting a fairly modest resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels and a single 12MP rear-facing camera. But in real-life use, you're unlikely to notice these apparent shortcomings, as our in-depth review found both the camera and display to perform admirably, as well as the processor, battery and speakers.

