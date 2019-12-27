Samsung Android Editorials

Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 27, 2019, 8:37 AM
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Whether Samsung will ultimately decide to make the logical decision of releasing its "next big thing" under the Galaxy S11 banner or jump to a Galaxy S20 label that could easily backfire as the rumored upgrades in the pipeline are certainly not drastic enough to justify the leap, the number of early 2020 high-end models is pretty much etched in stone at five.

We're looking at a single jumbo-sized variant with 5G support joined by both 5G-capable and 4G LTE-limited editions of a "regular"-sized S11 (or S20) and a more compact S11e (or S20e). At first glance, you'd be inclined to believe Samsung will cover all the bases and little high-end smartphone market segments with its upcoming flagship lineup, catering to every type of Android power user under the sun.


But somehow, it feels like this year's Galaxy S10 family may have done a superior job of providing actual choice for actual consumers with meaningful differences between the entry-level 5.8-inch model and a 6.1/6.4-inch duo that couldn't altogether escape the overlap danger. The problem is there might be significant overlap between the features and designs of the S11, S11+, and S11e this time around, as Samsung is reportedly preparing to nix the two things that made the Galaxy S10e special in the first place.

Apple gets it


I know I'm basing a lot of this piece on unconfirmed speculation, but given their track records, I really don't expect Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks) and Ming-Chi Kuo (aka the most well-connected Apple analyst and rumormonger in the world) to be completely wrong when predicting the Galaxy S11e will come with a dual-curved 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 9 (aka SE2) will sport a 4.7-inch screen.


These two devices are therefore unlikely to fit in the same category and go after a similar target audience, which begs an obvious question (at least in my book). Why, Samsung?! Why not follow up the S10e with a 5.8 or even 5.5-inch handset with a flat screen, razor-thin bezels, the latest ultra-high-end processor, and a competitive price point to absolutely crush the iPhone 9? It's not like you didn't know Apple was cooking up this thing

Is it because of the non-Pro iPhone 11? If that's the case, why not further extend the Galaxy S11 family or merge the all too similar S11 and S11+ (just look at the table below), make this S11e the "regular" S11, and add a "true" S11e model at the bottom of the lineup? It simply does not make sense to release three different S11 flavors with curvy screens and super-premium designs and leave the iPhone 9 unchallenged in the "budget" segment.

Galaxy S11Galaxy S11+Galaxy S11e
DisplayBetween 6.63 and 6.7 inches, curved6.9 inches, curvedBetween 6.2 and 6.3 inches, curved
Dimensions161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm
Rear camerasAt least four sensors (108MP + 48MP telephoto + ultra-wide-angle + 3D Time-of-Flight)At least four sensors (108MP + 48MP telephoto + ultra-wide-angle + 3D Time-of-Flight)Three sensors (main + wide angle + telephoto), unknown resolution
Battery4,500mAh5,000mAh4,000mAh
Processor Snapdragon 865Snapdragon 865Snapdragon 865
MemoryAt least 8GB RAM and 256GB storageAt least 8GB RAM and 256GB storage6 or 8GB RAM/128 or 256GB storage


And yes, I'm fully aware Samsung unveiled a couple of awesome Galaxy A-series mid-rangers just a few weeks ago, but the A51 is taller than the Galaxy S10+ (!!!). It feels bizarre to even think this, let alone type it, but Apple is starting to beat the world's largest Android smartphone vendors at their own diversity game. iPhones nowadays come in many different sizes and many a couple of different designs, opening the brand up to a wider and wider audience.

Meanwhile, if all the rumors are correct, the Galaxy S11 will come in big, bigger, and bigass sizes, with what I can only assume will be fitting prices, forcing those in the market for something easier to handle to either adapt or try a different brand. If you're going to argue that's the will of the people, you should know the Galaxy S10e was by no means a flop. Sure, it wasn't as popular as its bigger brothers, but according to independent data gathered between March and May, it had its own important contribution to the family's improvement over the S9 series sales of last year, with a 22 percent share of the numbers, behind the "regular" S10's 32 percent.

The Galaxy S11e will try to fix what ain't broken


Our in-depth Galaxy S10e review proves this is far from a perfect phone, with a whole lot of raw speed that doesn't always translate into a smooth real-world user experience, a largely unimpressive battery life, a fingerprint scanner placement experiment that didn't quite land, and a price tag that could have been at least 50 bucks lower. But from the look of things, the S11e has a very good chance of ending up in a much worse category than "imperfect" or "flawed."

Galaxy S11e (rumored)Galaxy S10e
DisplayBetween 6.2 and 6.3 inches, unknown resolution, curved5.8 inches, 2280 x 1080 pixels, flat
Dimensions 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm
Rear camerasThree sensors (main + wide angle + telephoto), unknown resolutionTwo sensors (main 12MP + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens)
Battery4,000mAh3,100mAh
ProcessorSnapdragon 865Snapdragon 855
Memory6 or 8GB RAM/128 or 256GB storage6GB RAM + 128GB storage/ 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Fingerprint recognitionIn-display ultrasonic sensorSide-mounted optical scanner


This bad boy has "forgettable" written all over it, with a seemingly generic design (by what we expect to be the early 2020 standard for high-end handsets), a no doubt beautiful but in no way original display, and what may well be welcomed upgrades in the battery capacity and camera versatility departments. But I know I speak for plenty of neglected fans of truly compact phones out there when I say a Galaxy S11e with a significantly smaller screen than 6.3 inches, a 3,500mAh or so battery, and a similar dual camera system as the S10e would have been perfectly fine.

Granted, the iPhone 9 would have still most likely undercut that thing, at a rumored starting price of around $400, but if a 128GB variant of Apple's next device is indeed set to cost $500, Samsung could have killed two birds with a Galaxy S11e for $700 or so in a 256 gig storage configuration. As things stand, I fear the excessively large and curvy S11e could be too pricey to take on either the iPhone 9 or non-Pro iPhone 11. 

For the sake of healthy competition pushing innovation forward (and not forgetting about people who don't believe a bigger phone is automatically better), let's hope I will be proven wrong by either a reasonably priced S11e or perhaps a compact Samsung flagship we haven't heard about just yet.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

7 Comments

Cyberchum
Reply

1. Cyberchum

Posts: 1122; Member since: Oct 24, 2012

They need to read this article, that's if it's not too late already.

posted on 3 hours ago

OneLove123
Reply

2. OneLove123

Posts: 1275; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

But, the se2 is just an iPhone 6 design with a newer processor. Apple is sure doing it right by bringing back a 100 yr old design.

posted on 3 hours ago

User123456789
Reply

3. User123456789

Posts: 1259; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

With the cam bulge, s11+ will be 10,1 mm.

posted on 2 hours ago

ph00ny
Reply

4. ph00ny

Posts: 2072; Member since: May 26, 2011

Im pretty sure folks said the samething over and over again about the first note

posted on 2 hours ago

Cat97
Reply

5. Cat97

Posts: 1993; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

I have an S10e and I will not upgrade if the S11e is larger. Battery is more than fine (1.5 days per charge) but I mainly got it for its size. On the other hand, the fact that Snapdragon 865 needs a separate modem (in a desperate move by Qualcomm to catch Apple on CPU and GPU speed) is probably the cause for the lack of a compact S11e. But it's just stupid to give up the compact phone market. I would be more than fine with a non-flagship but battery-efficient chipset like Snapdragon 765 (which has an integrated modem) , for the sake of compactness, as long as the camera has OIS. Hopefully Samsung will not disappoint !

posted on 1 hour ago

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

6. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 82; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

"rumored upgrades in the pipeline are certainly not drastic enough to justify the leap" - this pretty much sums up Samsung's yearly approach tease a bunch of stuff but only really give out a little bit of stuff act like the better stuff is coming hold out on that stufd and then repeat the cycle next release blah blah same same nothing new. While the Asian makers CRUSH in actual tech advancements Samsung will try to get people to believe whatever they release is some amazing jump forward

posted on 1 hour ago

kevv2288
Reply

7. kevv2288

Posts: 312; Member since: Jul 30, 2015

I have S10e and really hope the leaks are wrong about bigger and curved screen. The only two things they need to change is move the hole punch camera to the center and shrink it, which the leaks say they are. And of course a bigger battery would be nice. I like the smaller size and the flat screen.

posted on 1 hour ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

apple-ipad-pro-2020-design-specs-leak
Here's what the Apple iPad Pro 2020 series (probably) looks like
Google-Pixel-4-XL-vs-Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10
Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
galaxy-s11-release-galaxy-buds-plus-fold-2
The day of the Galaxy S11 event leaked (again), launching alongside AirPods Pro killers
samsung-galaxy-s11-s20-name
The Galaxy S11 might not be Samsung's next flagship
ultra-thin-real-foldable-glass-for-samsung-galaxy-fold-2
Samsung will employ real glass on the Galaxy Fold 2 display
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
oneplus-too-many-things-at-once-editorial
Is OnePlus trying to do too many things at once?

Popular stories

att-customer-still-awaits-return-of-money-she-overpaid
Woman overpays AT&T by over $5K and still awaits the return of her money
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
apple-has-a-plan-to-bypass-carriers
Apple reportedly has plans to bypass carriers and deliver data itself to the iPhone
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
apple-is-giving-away-a-free-gift-every-day-
Apple is giving iOS users a free daily surprise gift starting today
some-pixel-users-have-yet-to-receive-december-update
Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update
get-google-assistant-to-forget-what-you-just-said
Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless