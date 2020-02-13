T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Accessories Samsung Android Deals Audio

Forget the Galaxy S20 as Samsung further sweetens Galaxy S10 and Note 10-series deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 13, 2020, 7:59 AM
It's hard to argue with the appeal of the hot new Galaxy S20, S20+, and especially the state-of-the-art S20 Ultra, but at the same time, the recommended prices of Samsung's latest high-end smartphones are a tough pill to swallow, with even the smallest and humblest model fetching a whopping $1000 in a modest 128GB storage configuration.

Fortunately for the company's cash-strapped hardcore fans, Samsung pulled an Apple and decided to keep the Galaxy S10 family around at a permanent $150 discount. Of course, some recent deals have cut S10 and Note 10 series prices even more deeply than that for various limited periods of time, and a new promotion adds a very valuable gift on top of the aforementioned $150 savings.

All you need to do is add an unlocked S10, S10e, S10+, Note 10, or Note 10+ to your samsung.com/us cart, and as long as the right box is ticked in the "special offers" section of the purchase menu, a complimentary pair of AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones will automatically appear before checkout. 

These premium over-ear cans are normally priced at no less than 300 bucks, supporting adaptive noise cancellation technology and promising to keep the tunes going for an impressive 23 hours on a single charge. 

Although the wireless headphones are naturally equipped with Bluetooth functionality allowing them to seamlessly connect to both Android and iOS handsets and even intuitively switch between two paired devices, you also get a good old fashioned 3.5mm audio cable included as standard, as well as a USB-C charging cord and a convenient carrying case where you can store these foldable bad boys while traveling.

This is arguably a cooler freebie than even Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Buds+, especially when bundled with a $600 Galaxy S10e, $750 and up S10, or a jumbo-sized S10+ starting at $850. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are still available at their regular starting prices of $950 and $1100 respectively, but in order to maximize your savings, you can combine the AKG N700NC M2 gift with a trade-in discount of up to $500. 

That's not as good as what you can get if you trade in a used phone in mint condition towards a Galaxy S20-series pre-order, but it's a lot better than similar discounts offered for Galaxy S10-series purchases.

