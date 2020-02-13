Forget the Galaxy S20 as Samsung further sweetens Galaxy S10 and Note 10-series deals
Check out all the deals here
All you need to do is add an unlocked S10, S10e, S10+, Note 10, or Note 10+ to your samsung.com/us cart, and as long as the right box is ticked in the "special offers" section of the purchase menu, a complimentary pair of AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones will automatically appear before checkout.
These premium over-ear cans are normally priced at no less than 300 bucks, supporting adaptive noise cancellation technology and promising to keep the tunes going for an impressive 23 hours on a single charge.
Although the wireless headphones are naturally equipped with Bluetooth functionality allowing them to seamlessly connect to both Android and iOS handsets and even intuitively switch between two paired devices, you also get a good old fashioned 3.5mm audio cable included as standard, as well as a USB-C charging cord and a convenient carrying case where you can store these foldable bad boys while traveling.
This is arguably a cooler freebie than even Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Buds+, especially when bundled with a $600 Galaxy S10e, $750 and up S10, or a jumbo-sized S10+ starting at $850. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are still available at their regular starting prices of $950 and $1100 respectively, but in order to maximize your savings, you can combine the AKG N700NC M2 gift with a trade-in discount of up to $500.
That's not as good as what you can get if you trade in a used phone in mint condition towards a Galaxy S20-series pre-order, but it's a lot better than similar discounts offered for Galaxy S10-series purchases.
