Galaxy S20 vs S10 specs and prices, Samsung gives the old dogs a permanent cut









As you can see from the snap above, the presenter detailed that the S10e will start from $599 now, instead of being north of seven Benjamins, which is more than twice less than the starting price of the new S20 Ultra.





Given, however, that Galaxy S10 twofers and various other promos often knocked its pricing down to $500 or less even, it's not that much of a sacrifice for Samsung. Moreso considering that the S10 series is so much different than the S20 concept, that it's not even funny for those who bought one of its members before noon today.





As you can see, the largest increase for the S10 vs S20 crop is for the cheapest models, but the S20 is in a totally different category, too, only differing by size and a few marginal specs from its larger brethren the S20+. Furthermore, the addition of 5G seems to tack at least a 20% premium to the price of the S20 models compared to their S10 counterparts at launch, so start saving.





Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra vs Galaxy S10 and S10 5G specs







As you can see, the displays and phones got larger across the board. The regular Galaxy S20 with a 6.2" AMOLED display and an aspect ratio of 20:9 is not that big, and flaunts excellent screen-to-body ratio, too.





The S20 Ultra, however, is quite the huge and hefty phone thanks to the beefy 5000mAh battery, the large 6.9-inch display, and the periscope camera setup with folding lenses that made the cut. Its pricing is above and beyond anything that Samsung has released so far in the S-line, and the members of the S10 must look pretty enticing right now in comparison.