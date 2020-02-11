T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Galaxy S20 vs S10 specs and prices, Samsung gives the old dogs a permanent cut

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 11, 2020, 2:37 PM

Hot on the heels of its Galaxy S20 keynote announcement, Samsung used the occasion to announce a permanent price cut on all the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and S10 5G models it offers in the US, unlocked or carrier models.

As you can see from the snap above, the presenter detailed that the S10e will start from $599 now, instead of being north of seven Benjamins, which is more than twice less than the starting price of the new S20 Ultra.

Given, however, that Galaxy S10 twofers and various other promos often knocked its pricing down to $500 or less even, it's not that much of a sacrifice for Samsung. Moreso considering that the S10 series is so much different than the S20 concept, that it's not even funny for those who bought one of its members before noon today.

As you can see, the largest increase for the S10 vs S20 crop is for the cheapest models, but the S20 is in a totally different category, too, only differing by size and a few marginal specs from its larger brethren the S20+. Furthermore, the addition of 5G seems to tack at least a 20% premium to the price of the S20 models compared to their S10 counterparts at launch, so start saving.

Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra vs Galaxy S10 and S10 5G specs


SpecsGalaxy S20-seriesGalaxy S10-series
DisplayGalaxy S20 - 6.2" 120Hz AMOLED
Galaxy S20+ - 6.7" 120Hz AMOLED
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 6.9" 120Hz AMOLED		Galaxy S10e - 5.8" Dynamic AMOLED
Galaxy S10 - 6.1" Dynamic AMOLED
Galaxy S10+ - 6.4" Dynamic AMOLED
ProcessorSnapdragon 865 (US version)
Exynos 990 (International version)		Snapdragon 855 (US version)
Exynos 9820 (International version)
MemoryGalaxy S20 - 8/12GB RAM
Galaxy S20+ 8/12GB RAM
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 12/16GB RAM		Galaxy S10e - 6GB/8GB RAM
Galaxy S10 - 8GB RAM
Galaxy S10+ 8GB/12GB RAM 
Galaxy S10 5G - 8GB RAM
StorageGalaxy S20 - 128GB
Galaxy S20+ - 128/256/512GB
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 128/256/512GB		Galaxy S10e - UFS 128/256 GB + microSD slot
Galaxy S10 - UFS 128/512 GB + microSD slot
Galaxy S10+ - UFS 128/512/1024 GB + microSD slot
Galaxy S10 5G - UFS 256/512 GB 
CameraGalaxy S20 - 12MP + 64MP 3X + 12MP wide
Galaxy S20+ - 12MP + 64MP 3X + 12MP wide + ToF
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 108MP + 48MP 5X + 12MP wide + ToF

Galaxy S10e - 12MP + 16MP ultra-wide
Galaxy S10 - 12MP + 12MP 2X + 16MP ultra-wide
Galaxy S10+ - 12MP + 12MP 2X + 16MP ultra-wide
Galaxy S10 5G - 12MP + 12MP 2x + 16MP ultra-wide + ToF
BatteryGalaxy S20 - 4000mAh
Galaxy S20+ - 4500mAh
Galaxy S20 Ultra  - 5000mAh		Galaxy S10e - 3,100mAh
Galaxy S10 - 3,400mAh
Galaxy S10+ - 4,000mAh
Galaxy S10 5G - 4,500mAh 
ConnectivityGalaxy S20 - 5G + LTE (no mmWave)
Galaxy S20+ - 5G + LTE
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 5G + LTE		Galaxy S10e - LTE
Galaxy S10 - LTE
Galaxy S10+ - LTE
Galaxy S10 5G - 5G + LTE

As you can see, the displays and phones got larger across the board. The regular Galaxy S20 with a 6.2" AMOLED display and an aspect ratio of 20:9 is not that big, and flaunts excellent screen-to-body ratio, too. 

The S20 Ultra, however, is quite the huge and hefty phone thanks to the beefy 5000mAh battery, the large 6.9-inch display, and the periscope camera setup with folding lenses that made the cut. Its pricing is above and beyond anything that Samsung has released so far in the S-line, and the members of the S10 must look pretty enticing right now in comparison.
$800.00 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on eBay

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10+

9.7

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

hopepi5752
Reply

1. hopepi5752

Posts: 4; Member since: 37 min ago

Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously $1500 Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet... Check The Details HERE.... w­w­w­.w­o­r­k­8­3­.c­o­m

posted on 33 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco
How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless