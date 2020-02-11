Galaxy S20 vs S10 specs and prices, Samsung gives the old dogs a permanent cut
Hot on the heels of its Galaxy S20 keynote announcement, Samsung used the occasion to announce a permanent price cut on all the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and S10 5G models it offers in the US, unlocked or carrier models.
As you can see from the snap above, the presenter detailed that the S10e will start from $599 now, instead of being north of seven Benjamins, which is more than twice less than the starting price of the new S20 Ultra.
As you can see, the largest increase for the S10 vs S20 crop is for the cheapest models, but the S20 is in a totally different category, too, only differing by size and a few marginal specs from its larger brethren the S20+. Furthermore, the addition of 5G seems to tack at least a 20% premium to the price of the S20 models compared to their S10 counterparts at launch, so start saving.
Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra vs Galaxy S10 and S10 5G specs
|Specs
|Galaxy S20-series
|Galaxy S10-series
|Display
|Galaxy S20 - 6.2" 120Hz AMOLED
Galaxy S20+ - 6.7" 120Hz AMOLED
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 6.9" 120Hz AMOLED
|Galaxy S10e - 5.8" Dynamic AMOLED
Galaxy S10 - 6.1" Dynamic AMOLED
Galaxy S10+ - 6.4" Dynamic AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865 (US version)
Exynos 990 (International version)
|Snapdragon 855 (US version)
Exynos 9820 (International version)
|Memory
|Galaxy S20 - 8/12GB RAM
Galaxy S20+ 8/12GB RAM
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 12/16GB RAM
|Galaxy S10e - 6GB/8GB RAM
Galaxy S10 - 8GB RAM
Galaxy S10+ 8GB/12GB RAM
Galaxy S10 5G - 8GB RAM
|Storage
|Galaxy S20 - 128GB
Galaxy S20+ - 128/256/512GB
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 128/256/512GB
|Galaxy S10e - UFS 128/256 GB + microSD slot
Galaxy S10 - UFS 128/512 GB + microSD slot
Galaxy S10+ - UFS 128/512/1024 GB + microSD slot
Galaxy S10 5G - UFS 256/512 GB
|Camera
|Galaxy S20 - 12MP + 64MP 3X + 12MP wide
Galaxy S20+ - 12MP + 64MP 3X + 12MP wide + ToF
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 108MP + 48MP 5X + 12MP wide + ToF
|Galaxy S10e - 12MP + 16MP ultra-wide
Galaxy S10 - 12MP + 12MP 2X + 16MP ultra-wide
Galaxy S10+ - 12MP + 12MP 2X + 16MP ultra-wide
Galaxy S10 5G - 12MP + 12MP 2x + 16MP ultra-wide + ToF
|Battery
|Galaxy S20 - 4000mAh
Galaxy S20+ - 4500mAh
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 5000mAh
|Galaxy S10e - 3,100mAh
Galaxy S10 - 3,400mAh
Galaxy S10+ - 4,000mAh
Galaxy S10 5G - 4,500mAh
|Connectivity
|Galaxy S20 - 5G + LTE (no mmWave)
Galaxy S20+ - 5G + LTE
Galaxy S20 Ultra - 5G + LTE
|Galaxy S10e - LTE
Galaxy S10 - LTE
Galaxy S10+ - LTE
Galaxy S10 5G - 5G + LTE
As you can see, the displays and phones got larger across the board. The regular Galaxy S20 with a 6.2" AMOLED display and an aspect ratio of 20:9 is not that big, and flaunts excellent screen-to-body ratio, too.
The S20 Ultra, however, is quite the huge and hefty phone thanks to the beefy 5000mAh battery, the large 6.9-inch display, and the periscope camera setup with folding lenses that made the cut. Its pricing is above and beyond anything that Samsung has released so far in the S-line, and the members of the S10 must look pretty enticing right now in comparison.
