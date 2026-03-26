The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
This is my absolute favorite Amazon Spring Sale phone bargain so far!
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Cheaper than cheap, this is the perfect first-time foldable for many! | Image by PhoneArena
Remember when Amazon knocked one particular Razr (2025) color variant down to its best price ever? Well, I've got fantastic news for those who weren't convinced by that massive $260 discount.
In a stunning new promo, which will likely remain live for just a few days at best, the Pantone Lightest Sky model has plunged by a whopping 44% off. This brings the $700 Android phone under $395 — an asking price I've never seen before, including during major shopping events like Black Friday 2025.
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Right off the bat, I must point out that while this model is technically the least impressive of all 2025-released Razr options, it still delivers an excellent overall performance for its price. With its 3.6-inch OLED cover screen that lets you open various apps and customize it exactly to your taste and a 6.9-inch main OLED panel, it offers superb visuals.
When it comes to performance, the Razr (2025) handles daily tasks more than acceptably. And sure, its MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip won't handle gaming all that well, but how many users really go on hardcore gaming sessions on a clamshell foldable?
As our Razr (2025) review shows, the Android phone also delivers solid camera capabilities with its 50MP main rear sensor and 13MP ultra-wide lens. The lack of a dedicated telephoto lens means you won't get sharp and beautiful images at higher zoom levels. Still, I wouldn't say that's a total dealbreaker.
At the end of the day, the Razr (2025) delivers where it matters: gorgeous design, decent performance, and fantastic display quality. Mind you, it also packs a rather big 4,500mAh battery, which offers nearly 16 hours of browsing on a single charge.
But to me, the current price is what really sells this device. At 44% off, it's very hard to beat right now, especially if you want to test if the clamshell experience is right for you before committing to a flagship. Grab the Razr (2025) at Amazon while this ultra-rare promo lasts.
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