Android's Quick Share is receiving an important security update inspired by Apple's AirDrop

Quick Share functionality on an Android phone . | Image by Google





It's actually good for security





Your devices: It basically means that files can be shared between two Android devices that are signed in with the same Google account.

Contacts: All the contacts that are synced with your Google account can send files to you.

Everyone: Anyone within range of your smartphone can share files with you.

Everyone for 10 minutes: It is similar to the Everyone option, but it keeps the option enabled only for 10 minutes.







Recommended For You While all these options can prove helpful in different situations, the "Everyone" option also poses a security risk. If you have it selected, you might receive malicious files from someone nearby. The files would definitely not be received until you hit the accept button in the pop-up that appears, but malicious actors could trick you into hitting that accept button through social engineering.

To mitigate this from happening, Google has now removed the "Everyone" option from Quick Share. Interestingly, AirDrop never had the "Everyone" option. You get three receiving options in it: Receiving Off, Contacts Only, and Everyone for 10 minutes.





Which of these is most important to you when it comes to file sharing? Convenience & file transfer speed. Privacy and security. Both security and file transfer speed. I rely on cloud apps like Google Drive anyway. Vote 9 Votes

Quick Share is getting many useful updates lately



I used an iPhone for almost five years before switching to the



I used an iPhone for almost five years before switching to the Pixel 10 last year. In addition to the performance and camera, I've really liked its AirDrop feature, which allowed me to quickly share files with friends who also own an Apple device. Honestly, on any day I would still prefer AirDrop over Quick Share.

Google reportedly also has plans to expand this functionality to more Android devices in the future. Now, with the removal of the "Everyone" option, Quick Share has come even closer to AirDrop, prioritizing security more than ever before.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie

Ever since its introduction, Quick Share has been one of the best options for sharing files between Android smartphones. Its functioning is similar to AirDrop, the feature you get on Apple devices, which enables wireless peer-to-peer file transfers between nearby devices. Google has now reportedly made a change to Quick Share that seems inspired by AirDrop.If you've ever used the Quick Share feature, you must have noticed that you get four options for configuring who can share files with you. These are: