Google Pixel 10 launch event
Google Pixel 10 launch event
Tune in with us for the exciting reveal of Google's latest flagship series: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the latest Pixel Watch 4 on Wed, Aug 20th

Pixel Watch 4: Is it dust and waterproof?

Wonder if you can take your new smartwatch for a swim? Continue reading then.

Google WearOS Pixel Watch
A photo of a woman wearing the Pixel Watch 4.
Google just unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 4, which dropped alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. And if you are thinking about grabbing the new watch, one question probably comes to mind: how tough is it really?

Well, the good news is that the Pixel Watch 4 comes with solid durability credentials, boasting both an IP68 rating and 5 ATM water resistance. But what does that actually mean for everyday use?

IP68 basically promises protection against dust and short-term submersion in shallow water. So, if you accidentally drop your watch in a puddle, sink or shallow pool, it should be fine.

The 5 ATM rating takes things a step further: it indicates the watch can withstand pressure from activities like swimming and is resistant to splashes and rain. ATM stands for “atmospheres,” a standard unit of pressure used in watch water resistance tests.

That said, don’t get too carried away – the Pixel Watch 4 isn’t completely waterproof or dustproof. And both water and dust resistance can wear down over time due to regular use, repairs, disassembly, or accidental damage. Google also warns that the watch is not drop- or impact-proof, and any damage from drops or other external forces isn’t covered under warranty.



In practice, the Pixel Watch 4 is designed for shallow water use only. Activities involving high-velocity water or extreme temperatures should be avoided. On top of that, some of the watch bands aren’t water-resistant, so pay attention to which band you are using if you plan to get wet.

If you want your smartwatch to last longer without stress, the safest move is to handle it carefully and avoid pushing its limits. Also, it’s important to note that IP68 and 5 ATM tests are done with freshwater. That means taking the watch into the ocean or sea isn’t a great idea.

Saltwater is corrosive and can damage seals, gaskets, and other internal components over time. It can also corrode metal parts like charging contacts and buttons, gradually reducing the watch’s water resistance.

In short, the Pixel Watch 4 is tough enough for everyday wear and casual water exposure, but it’s not invincible. Treat it with care, stick to shallow water and make smart choices about bands and activities, and your smartwatch should stay in top shape for years to come.

