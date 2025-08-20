Pixel Watch 4: Is it dust and waterproof?

How important is water and dust resistance when choosing a smartwatch? Options: Very important, it’s a must-have. Somewhat important, nice bonus but not a dealbreaker. Not important, I focus on features and design. Very important, it’s a must-have. 0% Somewhat important, nice bonus but not a dealbreaker. 0% Not important, I focus on features and design. 0%

Pixel Watch 4

Pixel Watch 4

In practice, theis designed for shallow water use only. Activities involving high-velocity water or extreme temperatures should be avoided. On top of that, some of the watch bands aren’t water-resistant, so pay attention to which band you are using if you plan to get wet.If you want your smartwatch to last longer without stress, the safest move is to handle it carefully and avoid pushing its limits. Also, it’s important to note that IP68 and 5 ATM tests are done with freshwater. That means taking the watch into the ocean or sea isn’t a great idea.Saltwater is corrosive and can damage seals, gaskets, and other internal components over time. It can also corrode metal parts like charging contacts and buttons, gradually reducing the watch’s water resistance.In short, theis tough enough for everyday wear and casual water exposure, but it’s not invincible. Treat it with care, stick to shallow water and make smart choices about bands and activities, and your smartwatch should stay in top shape for years to come.