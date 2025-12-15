Pixel 9a becomes a budget temptation ahead of the holidays
The phone delivers speedy performance, comes with capable cameras, has a stunning display, and is a no-brainer at this price.
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Pixel 9a, dropping the 128GB version below $400. The best part? If you place your order now, it should arrive before Christmas, making it a great choice for a gift or if you're impatient and want to welcome the holidays with a brand-new phone, which you snagged at a bargain price.Looking for a speedy phone that won't break the bank? Well, look no further, as Amazon is offering a generous $100 discount on the
The Pixel 9a may be one of Google's more affordable options, but that doesn't mean it's not worthy of your hard-earned cash. For instance, it rocks 8GB of RAM and comes equipped with a Tensor G4 chipset, which is the silicon that powered Google's flagship phones from last year, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL models. This means you're getting a Pro-grade level of performance at a price that won't strain your budget.
Of course, Google had to make some compromises for the Pixel 9a to be that affordable. Therefore, the phone uses Gemini Nano, missing out on AI functionalities like Call Notes and the newer version of the Screenshots app.
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The Pixel 9a may be one of Google's more affordable options, but that doesn't mean it's not worthy of your hard-earned cash. For instance, it rocks 8GB of RAM and comes equipped with a Tensor G4 chipset, which is the silicon that powered Google's flagship phones from last year, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL models. This means you're getting a Pro-grade level of performance at a price that won't strain your budget.
Since this is a Pixel phone, it also exceeds expectations in one other area — the camera department. With its 48MP main snapper and 13MP unit for selfies, it takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors, making it one of the best camera phones you can get in the budget segment. And if that's not enough, its 6.3-inch P-OLED display has a crisp 2424 x 1080 resolution and supports HDR for a truly incredible viewing experience on the go.
Of course, Google had to make some compromises for the Pixel 9a to be that affordable. Therefore, the phone uses Gemini Nano, missing out on AI functionalities like Call Notes and the newer version of the Screenshots app.
Nevertheless, I think that it brings a lot of value at its current sub-$400 price. So, if you're in the market for a budget-friendly phone with fast performance, capable cameras, and a stunning display, I think this is a solid pick at this cost. That's why I urge you to act fast and save with this deal now while you still can!
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