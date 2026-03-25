The Pixel 9 Pro is hard to beat at this ultra-rare $370 discount
It's not every day that you can see one of the best Google Pixel phones at such a low price!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Smooth, reliable, compact. And now, a lot more affordable! | Image by PhoneArena
The Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing, and while many of the latest phones are now going strong at fantastic discounts, the Pixel 9 Pro truly caught my eye.
This model may not be among the latest flagship lineup, but its design is very similar to the Pixel 10 Pro. Plus, it's considerably cheaper than its successor right now. During this year's Amazon Spring Sale, you can get the model for 34% off. That's $370 in savings!
Recommended For You
With its compact 6.3-inch OLED display, this option is perfect for users with small hands and just about anyone who finds larger screens hard to handle. With OLED technology, a snappy 120Hz refresh rate, and superb brightness levels, this device gives you truly premium visuals.
Google has also equipped its compact flagship with a Tensor G4 chipset. This SoC doesn't win many awards on the raw performance tests. However, it delivers a fluid, seamless Android experience, which makes it ideal for everyday use. That said, power users and mobile gaming enthusiasts may find it lacks the firepower for truly hardcore gaming sessions.
Just like its successor, this Android phone delivers fantastic camera performance. It takes fantastic photos with stunning detail and very lifelike colors. In our Pixel 9 Pro review, you can see some camera samples that provide a better idea of what to expect.
In tune with modern times, the Pixel 9 Pro also packs multiple AI features to streamline your daily routines and add an exciting twist to photos. And with seven years of support, you're getting exclusive Pixel Drop features for quite some time.
If you ask me, the Pixel 9 Pro doesn't differ from its successor all that much. In fact, it even offers more value than the Pixel 10 Pro right now. If you're tempted, act fast and save $370 on the 256GB variant in Hazel.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: