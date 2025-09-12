Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

It's not too late to save $124 on the high-end Pixel 9 Pro

The phone is still selling for $124 off its original price, making it a no-brainer for shoppers looking for a powerful device with great cameras.

A few weeks ago, we shared that a third-party seller on Amazon was offering the Obsidian-colored Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB of storage at $124 off. And while this was an awesome deal, we didn’t expect it to last long.

That’s why we were quite pleased when we saw that it’s actually still going strong while we were hunting for unmissable offers today. So, if you didn’t see our initial deal post, consider this one your second chance to save $124 on a brand-new Pixel 9 Pro and score one for just south of $876.

Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: Save $124!

$124 off (12%)
It's not too late to save $124 on the Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB of storage. The phone is still selling at this discount, allowing you to get one for just under $876. The deal has been up for grabs for a while now, so we encourage you to act fast and save as soon as possible. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


You definitely don’t want to miss out on this offer. After all, not every day do you get the chance to grab a high-end phone that would normally set you back about $1,000 for just $124 less. Moreover, the Pixel 9 Pro may technically fall into the older phone category, but it still packs a punch, making it an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon.

Yep! It’s Tensor G4 chip still holds its ground, offering top-tier performance and letting you use demanding apps or play heavy games without issues. Not to mention, it rocks 16GB of RAM, making it perfect for multitasking and on-device AI-powered tasks.

Since it’s a top-tier Pixel phone, it’s also an absolute champ in the camera department, boasting a 50MP main unit complemented by Google’s famous image processing magic. Thanks to that, it takes stunning, highly detailed photos with rich colors. To top this off, it comes equipped with a Pro-level 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2856 × 1280 resolution and HDR support that delivers gorgeous visuals.

So, yeah! The Pixel 9 Pro may have been replaced by a newer model, but it still remains one of the best phones in 2025. Therefore, don’t waste any more time—grab one now at a hefty discount today!

It's not too late to save $124 on the high-end Pixel 9 Pro

