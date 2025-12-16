Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

A $300 discount makes Pixel 10 Pro XL a serious Galaxy S25 Ultra contender

The phone ticks all the right boxes and is unmissable at this price!

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A person holding a Pixel 10 Pro XL.
       View now at Amazon  
Amazon may be offering a massive $350 discount on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, dropping it to one of its lowest prices ever, but if you prefer getting Google’s latest top-of-the-line phone, you’ll likely grab the Pixel 10 Pro XL with this deal right here.

Why I’m so sure? Well, I believe this way because Amazon has slashed a whole $300 off this huge fella, allowing you to treat yourself to the model with 256GB for just south of $900. Not too shabby, considering this usually goes for a whopping $1,200. The only downside of this deal is that the phone might come after the holidays. Other than that, this is definitely an offer you don’t want to miss out on.

Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB: Save $300 on Amazon!

$300 off (25%)
Amazon is offering a massive $300 discount on the Pixel 10 Pro XL, allowing you to score the model with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM for just under $900. The phone ranks among the best phones on the market as well as among the top camera smartphones you can get right now. Act fast and save with this deal today!
Buy at Amazon

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Equipped with Google’s latest Tensor G5 chipset and 16GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers top-tier performance. It feels fast and can handle anything, whether it’s a heavy app or a resource-intensive game like Genshin Impact. So, while it’s technically less powerful than its main competitors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13, and iPhone 17 Pro, it’s still an incredibly capable device, which should serve you well for years.

Moreover, since it’s a high-end Pixel, this also ranks among the best camera phones money can buy. With its 50MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and 48MP periscope telephoto unit, it captures breathtaking, highly detailed pictures with vibrant colors. It can also record videos in 8K resolution.

Another strong selling point is the crisp 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support, delivering stunning visuals on the go. To top this off, it can reach a peak brightness of 3,300 nits, letting you use it without any issues even during the sunniest of days.

All in all, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is so incredible that I could easily write over 1,000 words praising it. And I’m not even a Pixel fan boy. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, too, don’t miss out—grab one at a bargain price today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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