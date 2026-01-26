People are mad that the iPhone Air price goes down by $360. Are you, too?
The problem is that some bought the iPhone Air before the massive discounts.
The $999 iPhone Air won't go down in history as a successful Apple flagship: it's been selling poorly across the world since it was unveiled in September 2025.
However, some people will forever hold a personal grudge against the iPhone Air, as it looks.
In China, some major vendors are trying to get rid of the iPhone Air and are introducing heavy price discounts on the ultra-thin flagship. As reports have it, some stores offer the iPhone Air for 2,000 yuan (~$290 when directly converted) or even 2,500 yuan (~$360) less. This (or conservative stock numbers) quickly led to the iPhone Air being sold out on these platforms in China.
One person's story stands out in particular: they bought the iPhone Air mere hours before the price discounts were introduced. However, the unit was activated by the user, so the store can't accept a return, nor can it issue a refund.
The report has it that other Apple owners in China are not happy with the steep price discounts, too; some say refunds should be handed out to compensate for the losses.
At the end of the day, the iPhone Air managed to do what no flagship wants to achieve: upset its earliest fans. Deep discounts might move boxes off shelves, but they also leave recent buyers staring at their receipts in disbelief.
What's the story
Image by PhoneArena
Naturally, anyone who is in the money-making (rather than the money-inheriting) business would be happy to see such a discount. Yes, but people who have already bought the iPhone Air couldn't be more disappointed.
The person explained that purchases made directly from an official Apple Store usually qualify for a 14-day refund with no questions asked. However, the nearest official Apple Store was considered too far away and difficult to reach due to traffic congestion, which discouraged a visit. As a result, the user purchased the iPhone Air from an Apple-authorized retailer.
It's volatile
The market is volatile… and don't expect it to normalize soon. Not in 2026, at least.
What should the iPhone Air price be?
