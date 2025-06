MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation

– Dr. Yenchi Lee, General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, June 2025.

CPU : 8 x ARM Cortex-A725 cores (1x 1MB L2 + 3x 512KB L2 + 4x 256KB L2), 6MB L3 cache + 5MB SLC

: 8 x ARM Cortex-A725 cores (1x 1MB L2 + 3x 512KB L2 + 4x 256KB L2), 6MB L3 cache + 5MB SLC GPU : Arm Mali-G720 MC7

: Arm Mali-G720 MC7 AI : MediaTek NPU 880 (Generative AI, Agentic AI Engine)

: MediaTek NPU 880 (Generative AI, Agentic AI Engine) Display : WQHD+ up to 144Hz, dual screen support

: WQHD+ up to 144Hz, dual screen support Camera : Up to 320MP sensor, Imagiq 1080 ISP with in-sensor zoom (QPD remozaic)

: Up to 320MP sensor, Imagiq 1080 ISP with in-sensor zoom (QPD remozaic) Connectivity : 5G Sub-6GHz modem, 3CC Carrier Aggregation, up to 5.17 Gbps, Wi-Fi 6E (2T2R), Bluetooth 5.4

: 5G Sub-6GHz modem, 3CC Carrier Aggregation, up to 5.17 Gbps, Wi-Fi 6E (2T2R), Bluetooth 5.4 Memory : LPDDR5X RAM up to 8533 Mbps

: LPDDR5X RAM up to 8533 Mbps Storage : UFS 4.0 + MCQ

: UFS 4.0 + MCQ Video : 4K60 HDR (HLG) capture with Dual EIS

: 4K60 HDR (HLG) capture with Dual EIS Power : UltraSave 3.0+ power efficiency

MediaTek has flooded the smartphone market with chipsets that aren’t much different when it comes to features and performance. The company’s latest chip, Dimensity 8450, is basically a Dimensity 8400 with a few minor improvements that probably don’t matter in the grand scheme of things.For starters, MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 chipset is based on TSMC’s second-generation 4nm node, just like its predecessor, Dimensity 8400. On top of that, it features the same octa-core configuration: 1x Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.25 GHz, 3x Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 3.0 GHz, and 4x Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 2.1GHz.Additionally, the chipset uses the same Mali-G720 MC7 GPU (graphics processing unit), which is clocked at 1300 MHz. The only difference is that the Dimensity 8450 received some gaming and ISP optimizations, according to MediaTek One of the gaming-oriented boosts Dimensity 8450 got is StarSpeed Engine, a powerful GPU technology that promises to further enhance real-world gaming. Besides that, MediaTek says the IPS has been improved with live-stream optimizations, but that’s about it.It’s also important to mention that MediaTek claims the Dimensity 8450 features “the most powerful generative AI in its class.”Another interesting improvement over the previous generation Dimensity chipset is the addition of a power saving feature: MediaTek UltraSave 3.0+. The latter is supposed to offer greater 5G power efficiency compared to Dimensity 8400.MediaTek’s new chipset will most likely be included in a bunch of mid-range smartphones in the next coming months. However, considering how quickly new chipsets are launched, smartphone makers will move to the next new thing in a jiffy. The new Dimensity 8450 won’t have a long life, but it’s a small step toward MediaTek’s next big thing.The first phones equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8450 chipset have already been announced. Reno 14 Pro should make its debut in India very soon, followed by a K series model.