Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Real-world Oppo Find X9 Ultra images emerge to confirm that camera maniacs should be thrilled

The phone is in a camouflage case, but that massive camera island just can't be hidden away.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Camera Oppo
A man holding an Oppo phone.
The Find X8 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena

It's no secret that smartphone flagships today strive to offer the best camera experience above anything else, and Chinese brands are traditionally pushing the envelope on this front. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is already drawing attention to itself, even though it's still a month (or two) away from its official launch.

Built like a tank


The latest round of rumors about the Find X9 Ultra (courtesy of Fast Technology, machine translated) has it that the flagship will most likely arrive with the following camera setup:

  • 200 MP main camera
  • 200 MP periscope telephoto camera
  • 50 MP periscope secondary telephoto camera
  • 50 MP wide-angle camera
  • 50 MP selfie camera

This falls in line with our previous reports about the Find X9 Ultra's camera setup.

Megapixels are not everything when it comes to image quality, but the dual 200 MP setup will surely help sales.

What's notable about this monster is that its main camera could sport a massive Sony LYT-901 sensor with an f/1.5 aperture. This means one thing and one thing only: lots of light is expected to be gathered! The more light is absorbed by the sensor, the less "noise" a picture has, and the better the tones and the dynamic range, generally speaking.

Recommended For You

The 200 MP primary telephoto snapper (3x optical zoom) could pack an OmniVision sensor, while the secondary 50 MP zoom camera could arrive with Sony's LYT-600 sensor and a native 10x optical zoom.

Now, this is a bit of a strange move. The 10x figure means that the secondary camera could offer a 230mm focal length (if the main camera is a 23mm one), but I'd personally prefer a 5x or 6x. Focal lengths around 135–150mm are more practical, since 10x could be considered "too much" apart from some specific scenarios.

Pick your favorite secondary telephoto camera zoom levels:

Spotted in the wild


The aforementioned report includes two real-world images of a man holding something that could very well be the heavily disguised Find X9 Ultra, housed in a camouflage case. This could be a prototype unit and despite the thick case, its camera island is so massive that it simply can't be kept secret.

The camera cutouts show that the four rear cameras are housed symmetrically in a circle, resembling a plus symbol: two on the vertical axis, two on the horizontal.

Here, take a look:



The phone could also arrive with an external telephoto converter for reaching optical zoom levels above 10x. Crazy stuff!

What else is there?


The Find X9 Ultra could come with a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen, the obligatory high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset (which will surely deliver an outstanding performance experience) and a 7,300 mAh battery cell to keep the lights on. Of course, the battery will surely offer super-fast charging speeds.

Exciting stuff! Let's hope the Find X9 Ultra arrives in March and not in April. The sooner, the better.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm

Latest News

Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless