Real-world Oppo Find X9 Ultra images emerge to confirm that camera maniacs should be thrilled

The Find X8 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena

Built like a tank

200 MP main camera

200 MP periscope telephoto camera

50 MP periscope secondary telephoto camera

50 MP wide-angle camera

50 MP selfie camera

Spotted in the wild



What else is there?

The Find X9 Ultra could come with a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen, the obligatory high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset (which will surely deliver an outstanding performance experience) and a 7,300 mAh battery cell to keep the lights on. Of course, the battery will surely offer super-fast charging speeds.



Exciting stuff! Let's hope the Find X9 Ultra arrives in March and not in April. The sooner, the better.



