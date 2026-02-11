Real-world Oppo Find X9 Ultra images emerge to confirm that camera maniacs should be thrilled
The phone is in a camouflage case, but that massive camera island just can't be hidden away.
The Find X8 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
It's no secret that smartphone flagships today strive to offer the best camera experience above anything else, and Chinese brands are traditionally pushing the envelope on this front. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is already drawing attention to itself, even though it's still a month (or two) away from its official launch.
The latest round of rumors about the Find X9 Ultra (courtesy of Fast Technology, machine translated) has it that the flagship will most likely arrive with the following camera setup:
This falls in line with our previous reports about the Find X9 Ultra's camera setup.
Megapixels are not everything when it comes to image quality, but the dual 200 MP setup will surely help sales.
The 200 MP primary telephoto snapper (3x optical zoom) could pack an OmniVision sensor, while the secondary 50 MP zoom camera could arrive with Sony's LYT-600 sensor and a native 10x optical zoom.
The aforementioned report includes two real-world images of a man holding something that could very well be the heavily disguised Find X9 Ultra, housed in a camouflage case. This could be a prototype unit and despite the thick case, its camera island is so massive that it simply can't be kept secret.
The camera cutouts show that the four rear cameras are housed symmetrically in a circle, resembling a plus symbol: two on the vertical axis, two on the horizontal.
The phone could also arrive with an external telephoto converter for reaching optical zoom levels above 10x. Crazy stuff!
The Find X9 Ultra could come with a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen, the obligatory high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset (which will surely deliver an outstanding performance experience) and a 7,300 mAh battery cell to keep the lights on. Of course, the battery will surely offer super-fast charging speeds.
Exciting stuff! Let's hope the Find X9 Ultra arrives in March and not in April. The sooner, the better.
Built like a tank
The latest round of rumors about the Find X9 Ultra (courtesy of Fast Technology, machine translated) has it that the flagship will most likely arrive with the following camera setup:
- 200 MP main camera
- 200 MP periscope telephoto camera
- 50 MP periscope secondary telephoto camera
- 50 MP wide-angle camera
- 50 MP selfie camera
This falls in line with our previous reports about the Find X9 Ultra's camera setup.
Megapixels are not everything when it comes to image quality, but the dual 200 MP setup will surely help sales.
What's notable about this monster is that its main camera could sport a massive Sony LYT-901 sensor with an f/1.5 aperture. This means one thing and one thing only: lots of light is expected to be gathered! The more light is absorbed by the sensor, the less "noise" a picture has, and the better the tones and the dynamic range, generally speaking.
Now, this is a bit of a strange move. The 10x figure means that the secondary camera could offer a 230mm focal length (if the main camera is a 23mm one), but I'd personally prefer a 5x or 6x. Focal lengths around 135–150mm are more practical, since 10x could be considered "too much" apart from some specific scenarios.
Pick your favorite secondary telephoto camera zoom levels:
Spotted in the wild
The aforementioned report includes two real-world images of a man holding something that could very well be the heavily disguised Find X9 Ultra, housed in a camouflage case. This could be a prototype unit and despite the thick case, its camera island is so massive that it simply can't be kept secret.
The camera cutouts show that the four rear cameras are housed symmetrically in a circle, resembling a plus symbol: two on the vertical axis, two on the horizontal.
Here, take a look:
Image by Fast Technology
The phone could also arrive with an external telephoto converter for reaching optical zoom levels above 10x. Crazy stuff!
What else is there?
The Find X9 Ultra could come with a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen, the obligatory high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset (which will surely deliver an outstanding performance experience) and a 7,300 mAh battery cell to keep the lights on. Of course, the battery will surely offer super-fast charging speeds.
Exciting stuff! Let's hope the Find X9 Ultra arrives in March and not in April. The sooner, the better.
