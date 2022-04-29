Cheaper than ever OnePlus 9 5G headlines company's extensive Mother's Day sale
With Mother's Day officially right around the corner (nine days and counting, boys and girls), no one's going to blame you if you're starting to feel the desperation of hopelessly searching for the perfect tech gift out there in terms of your bang for buck.
Luckily, OnePlus is here to... come as close to quality/price perfection as it seems humanly possible, charging a measly $549 for the "regular" version of its global 2021 flagship in the US between today, April 29, and May 13, as long as you remember to apply the "MAY0508" coupon code to your order before finalizing it.
Originally available for $729, the more-than-one-year-old 6.55-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouse that has yet to receive a direct 2022 sequel is now officially more affordable than ever before with no special requirements, carrier restrictions, or strings attached whatsoever.
Of course, the unlocked 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 will not work flawlessly on all major US carriers, lacking the necessary mmWave technology that would allow it to produce Verizon's highest possible download speeds while also not playing nice with AT&T's (generally sluggish) 5G network.
Still, at a completely unprecedented $180 discount beating the previous $130 record set by OnePlus and third-party retailers like Amazon multiple times in recent months, it's hard to argue with the appeal of a premium-looking, silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen-sporting, and hefty 4,500mAh battery-packing handset.
Said cell is equipped with both insanely fast 65W wired charging and decently fast 15W wireless charging capabilities while squeezing into a reasonably thin 8.7mm body. Then you have a... not-so-impressive 128GB storage space (especially without microSD support) paired with a solid 8 gigs of RAM, a triple rear-facing camera system consisting of... two truly great shooters, a trendy under-display fingerprint sensor, and alas, no headphone jack.
The perfect Mother's Day 2022 deal? Maybe not, but in a lot of ways, the non-Pro OnePlus 9 eclipses the hot new OnePlus 10 Pro, which is itself on sale through May 13 in a few special packages.
Normally priced at $899 by itself, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 beast can be currently bundled with your choice of premium OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds, lower-end Buds Z2, or the OnePlus Watch in exchange for $973.99, $948.99, and $978.50 respectively.
While better than nothing, these deals are certainly not great, especially with Best Buy still selling the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at its list price alongside a complimentary $100 gift card and even Amazon throwing in a free Echo Show 8 smart display.
