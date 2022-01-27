AT&T finally looks set to close the fast 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile and Verizon... in 2023

AT&T finally looks set to close the fast 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile and Verizon... in 20230
While Ma Bell did manage to beat Big Red to the "nationwide" 5G punch back in 2020, its recent C-band rollout was sure underwhelming (to say the least), placing America's third-largest wireless service provider (by subscriber numbers) far behind the two top dogs in terms of "fast" 5G availability.
The problem is the competition will probably not just sit idly by while AT&T tries to recover all the lost ground from previous years. Verizon has its sights set on boosting the number of people (theoretically) covered by the 5G Ultra Wideband signal from around 100 million already to "more than" 175 mil "over 2022 and 2023."
Then there's T-Mobile's towering Ultra Capacity 5G network, which is currently available for a whopping 200 million people across the US and heading for 300 million sometime next year.
Of course, competition is always a great thing for end users, and all these numbers could prove deceiving in the long run due among others to the core differences between the 5G technologies employed by the big three mobile network operators stateside.
Unlike T-Mo's mid-band UC 5G signal, which relies almost entirely on 2.5 GHz spectrum, AT&T plans to deliver C-band technology situated between 3.7 and 4.2 GHz frequencies and a 5G flavor based on 3.45 GHz-3.55GHz spectrum simultaneously to the aforementioned 200 million people throughout 2022 and 2023.
At least on paper, the resulting speeds could well be higher than what Magenta is offering right now, thus potentially offsetting part of the availability disadvantage. But there are so many unknowns and question marks included in the US 5G equation today that it's wise to simply not take any of the three carriers' long-term goals and promises for granted.