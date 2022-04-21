A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs





Breaking with the company's tradition confused not only everyday consumers but also generally reliable tipsters and leakers, who couldn't seem to agree on whether or not a "vanilla" OnePlus 10 would ultimately materialize and how it would look compared to its ultra-advanced but fragile brother













Right off the bat, that sets the OnePlus 10 apart from the Dimensity 8100 Max-based 10R , which should be a powerhouse in its own right... just not quite as fast and as overall impressive as this more distant high-end handset.





Unsurprisingly, the 10 and 10R will share a number of key features too, including cutting-edge 150W charging technology, a 50MP primary shooter, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a resolution of around 2400 x 1080 pixels (aka Full HD+).





Much like the higher-res 10 Pro , the "regular" OnePlus 10 should be capable of adapting its refresh rate from 120 all the way down to 1Hz depending on the content played at all times thanks to something called LTPO 2.0 backplane technology that not a lot of inexpensive 5G flagships can currently offer.





Of course, we're not sure at the moment just how affordable this very well-equipped device will prove, especially in a 256GB storage configuration also packing a hefty 12 gigs of memory. Luckily for hardcore Of course, we're not sure at the moment just how affordable this very well-equipped device will prove, especially in a 256GB storage configuration also packing a hefty 12 gigs of memory. Luckily for hardcore OnePlus fans on a budget (of less than $900 or so), there should be an entry-level variant with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and an 8GB RAM count.





Both models will pack a sizable 4,800mAh battery and run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out the box on the software side of things while combining the aforementioned 50MP main camera with humbler 16 and 2MP snappers on the back, as well as a single 32MP selfie sensor.





Last but not least, the non-Pro OnePlus 10 could be the brand's first flagship device to snub the iconic alert slider, which seems like a pretty odd way to save production costs, as well as a guaranteed way to alienate a significant part of a once-mighty fanbase.



