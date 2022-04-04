Amazon is running an... unusual OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pre-order deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

have





As long as you have nine Benjamins to spend upfront, there are a number of official purchasing avenues to consider, including the handset manufacturer's US e-store, Best Buy, and Amazon. All three of these places are offering interesting OnePlus 10 Pro pre-order deals ahead of an actual April 14 release, and in lack of a better word, Amazon's promotion is arguably the most unusual of the bunch.





Just like OnePlus and Best Buy, the e-commerce giant is throwing in a gift for a limited time as a deal sweetener rather than slashing the list price of the unlocked 6.7-inch phone. But this is not your traditional gift card or increasingly common pair of true wireless earbuds.



Instead, if you do end up opting for Amazon, you'll get the company's very own second-gen Echo Show 8 smart display bundled with an Emerald Green or Volcanic Black OnePlus 10 Pro 5G packing 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB internal storage space.





Normally worth $129.99 by itself, the 2021-released Echo Show 8 hasn't been bundled for free with a smartphone before... or anything outside of the smart home spectrum to our knowledge. It's also highly unusual in general for Echo-branded devices to be sold alongside non-Amazon products, and if we were to speculate, we'd definitely guess this deal has something to do with Google's recently obtained supremacy in the US smart speaker market.



It remains to be seen if Amazon will make a habit of offering these types of special packages to combat the rising popularity of Google Nest products, itself built on a long history of freebies, huge discounts, and killer bundles.









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up