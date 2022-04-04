 Amazon is running an... unusual OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pre-order deal - PhoneArena

Deals

Amazon is running an... unusual OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pre-order deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is running an... unusual OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pre-order deal
In terms of US carriers, the (not so) new OnePlus 10 Pro marks a return to the brand's T-Mobile exclusivity roots that will undoubtedly make quite a few Verizon devotees less than pleased. Of course, you don't have to buy your next 5G-enabled mobile powerhouse directly from a wireless service provider.

As long as you have nine Benjamins to spend upfront, there are a number of official purchasing avenues to consider, including the handset manufacturer's US e-store, Best Buy, and Amazon. All three of these places are offering interesting OnePlus 10 Pro pre-order deals ahead of an actual April 14 release, and in lack of a better word, Amazon's promotion is arguably the most unusual of the bunch.

Just like OnePlus and Best Buy, the e-commerce giant is throwing in a gift for a limited time as a deal sweetener rather than slashing the list price of the unlocked 6.7-inch phone. But this is not your traditional gift card or increasingly common pair of true wireless earbuds.

Instead, if you do end up opting for Amazon, you'll get the company's very own second-gen Echo Show 8 smart display bundled with an Emerald Green or Volcanic Black OnePlus 10 Pro 5G packing 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB internal storage space.

Normally worth $129.99 by itself, the 2021-released Echo Show 8 hasn't been bundled for free with a smartphone before... or anything outside of the smart home spectrum to our knowledge. It's also highly unusual in general for Echo-branded devices to be sold alongside non-Amazon products, and if we were to speculate, we'd definitely guess this deal has something to do with Google's recently obtained supremacy in the US smart speaker market.

It remains to be seen if Amazon will make a habit of offering these types of special packages to combat the rising popularity of Google Nest products, itself built on a long history of freebies, huge discounts, and killer bundles.

As far as early OnePlus 10 Pro adopters are concerned, we can totally see at least some of them be tempted by a complimentary Echo Show 8, which technically exceeds both the OnePlus Buds Z2 and Best Buy's $100 gift card in value.

The OnePlus 10 Pro U.S. release brings the Hasselblad camera and fastest charging
Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
Review
8.5
$900 Special BestBuy 53%off $420 Special OnePlus $900 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
