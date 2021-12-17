OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G has officially resumed

OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G has officially resumed0
To come back to the actual topic, however, it seems OnePlus has taken things under control and is now once again pushing the stable OxygenOS12 version to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users. The version is numbered “C.39” and brings the following changes:
- System
- Improved the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking
- Optimized the system power consumption to extend the battery life
- Fixed the issue of screen tearing when back to the home screen in some games
- Fixed the issue that the notification bar showed a blank bar
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12
- Camera
- Improved the startup speed of the application
- Improved the image effect of the rear camera
- Network
- Fixed the issue that failed to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios
Now, keep in mind that the update is not being pushed to everyone all at once. Just like with previous ones, OnePlus is releasing the latest available OxygenOS version to its users' region by region.
If you find yourself impatient, though, the folks at XDA-Developers have got you covered with provided update packages. Another option is the Oxygen Updater app, which you can download from the Google Play store.
No matter how you get it, though, you should be fine with this new stable build of OxygenOS 12, so fear not.