Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Software updates OnePlus

OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G has officially resumed

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G has officially resumed
Earlier in December, OnePlus officially rolled out the first stable version of OxygenOS 12, based on Android12, to the OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9 Pro5G. Unfortunately, the update caused issues for more than a few, which is why the company decided to pull the plug and fix it up before releasing it again.

As a small and interesting side note, at almost the same time Samsung was having a very similar problem with its release of a stable One UI 4.0 to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

To come back to the actual topic, however, it seems OnePlus has taken things under control and is now once again pushing the stable OxygenOS12 version to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users. The version is numbered “C.39” and brings the following changes:

  • System
  1. Improved the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking
  2. Optimized the system power consumption to extend the battery life
  3. Fixed the issue of screen tearing when back to the home screen in some games
  4. Fixed the issue that the notification bar showed a blank bar
  5. Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12
  • Camera
  1. Improved the startup speed of the application
  2. Improved the image effect of the rear camera
  • Network
  1. Fixed the issue that failed to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios

Now, keep in mind that the update is not being pushed to everyone all at once. Just like with previous ones, OnePlus is releasing the latest available OxygenOS version to its users' region by region.

If you find yourself impatient, though, the folks at XDA-Developers have got you covered with provided update packages. Another option is the Oxygen Updater app, which you can download from the Google Play store.

No matter how you get it, though, you should be fine with this new stable build of OxygenOS 12, so fear not.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

OnePlus 9 specs
OnePlus 9 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.0
$730 Special T-Mobile $643 Special eBay $729 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
OnePlus 9 Pro specs
OnePlus 9 Pro specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
8.3
$1068 Special T-Mobile $1069 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds score unprecedented discount with 1-year warranty
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds score unprecedented discount with 1-year warranty
-$71
Explained: Why many flagship phone reviews pop up at the exact same time
by Rado Minkov,  0
Explained: Why many flagship phone reviews pop up at the exact same time
OnePlus giving away NFTs to celebrate its eighth anniversary
by Anam Hamid,  0
OnePlus giving away NFTs to celebrate its eighth anniversary
Samsung pushes the stable version of One UI 4.0 to its foldables (again)
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Samsung pushes the stable version of One UI 4.0 to its foldables (again)
Meta banned seven surveillance firms due to espionage
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Meta banned seven surveillance firms due to espionage
Poll: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - hot or not?
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Poll: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - hot or not?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless