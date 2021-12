OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G has officially resumed

System

Improved the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking Optimized the system power consumption to extend the battery life Fixed the issue of screen tearing when back to the home screen in some games Fixed the issue that the notification bar showed a blank bar Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Camera

Improved the startup speed of the application Improved the image effect of the rear camera

Network

Fixed the issue that failed to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios

Earlier in December, OnePlus officially rolled out the first stable version of OxygenOS 12, based on Android12, to the OnePlus 9 , and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G . Unfortunately, the update caused issues for more than a few, which is why the company decided to pull the plug and fix it up before releasing it again.As a small and interesting side note, at almost the same time Samsung was having a very similar problem with its release of a stable One UI 4.0 to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.To come back to the actual topic, however, it seems OnePlus has taken things under control and is now once again pushing the stable OxygenOS12 version to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users. The version is numbered “C.39” and brings the following changes:Now, keep in mind that the update is not being pushed to everyone all at once. Just like with previous ones, OnePlus is releasing the latest available OxygenOS version to its users' region by region.If you find yourself impatient, though, the folks athave got you covered with provided update packages. Another option is the Oxygen Updater app, which you can download from the Google Play store.No matter how you get it, though, you should be fine with this new stable build of OxygenOS 12, so fear not.