Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon 5G

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G speed stadium tests show Big Red's NFL advantage

Daniel Petrov
By
0


Ever since Verizon made the world's first 5G call on a pre-commercial network at the U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, and then the first one on a commercial network shortly before those went live in South Korea, it has had a specialized focus on providing ultrafast connectivity at NFL games.

While it has been duking it out with T-Mobile about the fastest cell connection experience at many Super Bowls, its position as the first high-band 5G provider has given it a unique advantage at places like stadiums, report the latest OpenSignal tests. Verizon's Ultrawide Band 5G dispersion is executed via mmWave base stations that are limited in terms of range and penetration, but ensure Gigabit 5G speeds, unlike the low- to mid-bands that T-Mobile is using.



Thus, the dedication to NFL stadiums as an official 5G provider has brought Verizon an expected reward - the fastest US carrier when it comes to 5G connectivity during games. T-Mobile is a distant second, as you can see in the chart here, followed by AT&T. T-Mobile beats them in terms of 5G availability, though, blanketing more of the venues with its 5G network. Still, Verizon's 10-year contract with the NFL as their "official 5G partner" has been paying off, it seems:

Opensignal data shows that the 5G experience was significantly better at NFL stadiums for our users on Verizon and T-Mobile than the overall mobile experience on those two carriers. For our AT&T users, 5G was better for upload speeds. However, it was our Verizon users that saw the largest improvements in their 5G mobile experience compared to the overall experience with Verizon.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

HOT Black Friday Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$400 off (20%)
$1649 99
$2049 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung
Discover more deals

Latest News

Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: current deals live right now
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: current deals live right now
Meet the crazy iPhone 13 made from a molten Tesla Model 3
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Meet the crazy iPhone 13 made from a molten Tesla Model 3
Amazon has a bunch of cool TicWatches on sale at unbeatable prices this Thanksgiving Day
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has a bunch of cool TicWatches on sale at unbeatable prices this Thanksgiving Day
Nokia’s four unannounced affordable handsets appear in leaked pictures
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia’s four unannounced affordable handsets appear in leaked pictures
Huge Black Friday sale slashes a whopping 30 percent off many Fossil Gen 6 models
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Huge Black Friday sale slashes a whopping 30 percent off many Fossil Gen 6 models
-30%
Asus ROG Phone 2 is finally getting updated to Android 11
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Asus ROG Phone 2 is finally getting updated to Android 11
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless