Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G speed stadium tests show Big Red's NFL advantage

Ever since Verizon made the world's first 5G call on a pre-commercial network at the U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, and then the first one on a commercial network shortly before those went live in South Korea, it has had a specialized focus on providing ultrafast connectivity at NFL games.While it has been duking it out with T-Mobile about the fastest cell connection experience at many Super Bowls, its position as the first high-band 5G provider has given it a unique advantage at places like stadiums, report the latest OpenSignal tests. Verizon's Ultrawide Band 5G dispersion is executed via mmWave base stations that are limited in terms of range and penetration, but ensure Gigabit 5G speeds, unlike the low- to mid-bands that T-Mobile is using.