OnePlus 9 series is getting another update that addresses some issues

OnePlus 9 series is getting another update that addresses some issues0
Although OxygenOS 12 C.46 update will be skipping OnePlus 9 series owners in the United States, the Chinese company hints to a future update that will include some of the fixes rolling out to the rest of the world. It’s unclear though if everything that’s been included in C.46 will be part of the next update.
That being said, if you’re not living in the United States, here is what your OnePlus 9/9 Pro phone will be getting in the next couple of days (courtesy to OnePlus):
System
- [Improved] system stability
- [Fixed] the abnormal display of AOD
- [Fixed] the issue of blurred screen in some scenarios
- [Fixed] the issue that Alexa APP crashes in some scenarios
- [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.02
Network
- [Fixed] the issue that unable to register 5G network in some scenarios
As per OnePlus’ statement, this update will be released in waves, which means just a small percentage of users will get it today. However, a broader rollout will happen in a few days, so the update is probably going to reach everyone by the end of the week.
