 Check out the best US OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pre-order deal at Best Buy

Check out the best US OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pre-order deal at Best Buy

Adrian Diaconescu
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Check out the best US OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pre-order deal at Best Buy
If you didn't take advantage of the OnePlus Buds Pro freebie offered to super-early adopters of the ultra-high-end 10 Pro smartphone stateside, you might want to consider pre-ordering the 6.7-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse at Best Buy rather than getting it directly from its manufacturer's US website.

That's because OnePlus is currently throwing in a complimentary Buds Z2 pair normally worth $79.99 while the third-party retailer can hook you up with a more generous $100 gift card.

OnePlus 10 Pro

5G, 8GB + 128GB, Volcanic Black, Unlocked, Free $100 Gift Card

Gift
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 10 Pro

5G, 8GB + 128GB, Emerald Green, Unlocked, Free $100 Gift Card

Gift
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

Apart from the obvious difference in value between the two gifts, it's easy to understand why many of you might be inclined to opt for something that can be used towards any future purchase instead of a specific AirPods alternative with an admittedly great set of features for its reasonable (list) price.

Put simply, you're looking at arguably the best OnePlus 10 Pro preorder deal in the US, at least until T-Mobile also starts selling the 5G-enabled handset with a 5,000mAh battery, 65W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging capabilities in tow.

Available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Green colors, Best Buy's unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G can be had with or without upfront carrier activation at the same $899.99 price in a single 128GB storage variant also packing 8 gigs of RAM. 

That's... far from ideal for a high-end device lacking microSD support (not to mention a headphone jack), but at least this bad boy starts at a lower price than the OnePlus 9 Pro did roughly this time last year.

Early adopters should keep in mind their orders will begin to be fulfilled on April 14, by which point Samsung's Galaxy S22 family will be nearly two months old. That may not have been particularly frustrating for folks familiar with the OnePlus launch schedule from previous years... had the 10 Pro not seen daylight much earlier in China.

OnePlus 10 Pro Review
OnePlus 10 Pro Review
yesterday, 6:08 PM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro
yesterday, 9:35 AM, by Victor Hristov
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs OnePlus 10 Pro
yesterday, 9:35 AM, by Victor Hristov
OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
yesterday, 9:35 AM, by Victor Hristov
OnePlus 10 Pro: what's in the box?
OnePlus 10 Pro: what's in the box?
yesterday, 9:33 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov
OnePlus 10 Pro camera: everything you need to know
OnePlus 10 Pro camera: everything you need to know
yesterday, 9:34 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
8.5
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
