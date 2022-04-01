Check out the best US OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pre-order deal at Best Buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's because OnePlus is currently throwing in a complimentary Buds Z2 pair normally worth $79.99 while the third-party retailer can hook you up with a more generous $100 gift card.





Apart from the obvious difference in value between the two gifts, it's easy to understand why many of you might be inclined to opt for something that can be used towards any future purchase instead of a specific AirPods alternative with an admittedly great set of features for its reasonable (list) price.





Put simply, you're looking at arguably the best OnePlus 10 Pro preorder deal in the US, at least until T-Mobile also starts selling the 5G-enabled handset with a 5,000mAh battery, 65W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging capabilities in tow.





Available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Green colors, Best Buy's unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G can be had with or without upfront carrier activation at the same $899.99 price in a single 128GB storage variant also packing 8 gigs of RAM.





That's... far from ideal for a high-end device lacking microSD support (not to mention a headphone jack), but at least this bad boy starts at a lower price than the OnePlus 9 Pro did roughly this time last year.





Early adopters should keep in mind their orders will begin to be fulfilled on April 14, by which point Samsung's Galaxy S22 family will be nearly two months old. That may not have been particularly frustrating for folks familiar with the OnePlus launch schedule from previous years... had the 10 Pro not seen daylight much earlier in China





