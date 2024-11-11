See how to save on the Google Pixel 8!

Black Friday Early Access sale slashes an incredible $250 off both OnePlus 12 variants

OnePlus 12
While retailers like Best Buy and device manufacturers like Google kicked off some of their Black Friday 2024 deals early over the last few days, OnePlus appears to have deployed all of its top holiday promotions this year... for subscribers only.

Don't worry, you don't have to pay a dime to gain exclusive early access to the company's massive Black Friday sale right now, but merely create a free account on the official OnePlus US website (if you're not already a member) and hit the "Subscribe now" button right here.

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free Bumper Case Included
$250 off (31%) Gift
$549 99
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, Free Bumper Case Included
$250 off (28%) Gift
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at OnePlus

You should then immediately receive a coupon that will automatically be applied to your cart for huge discounts on a bunch of different products. Probably the most interesting such device is the ultra-high-end OnePlus 12 handset, which can be yours at a whopping 250 bucks off its list prices in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations.

That brings the former variant down to $549.99 and the latter to $649.99, and to further sweeten these already amazing pre-holiday deals, OnePlus will also throw in a complimentary bumper case worth a nice $20. 

It almost goes without saying that the OnePlus 12 is now cheaper than ever before with absolutely no strings attached, and at least in theory, this Black Friday Early Access campaign should run until November 21, at which point anyone will be able to get the same discount and freebie with no sign-up necessary (through December 2).

Of course, depending on your demand, the 6.82-inch device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under its hood could well go out of stock way earlier than November 21 and then return for just a couple more days or even hours of limited availability at these crazy low prices.

In short, I highly recommend you don't waste another second and pull the trigger here immediately, at least if you want to buy one of the best Android phones out there today at the best possible price. Yes, the OnePlus 13 is already official (in China) and likely coming relatively soon to markets like the US, but the chances of seeing that bad boy reach these kinds of prices before... Black Friday 2025 are practically non-existent.

Our comprehensive OnePlus 12 review, mind you, mostly stands to this day, with its super-powerful SoC, stunning AMOLED display (with 4500 nits peak brightness), 50 + 64 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system, and hefty 5,400mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging technology looking virtually unrivaled right now... at $550 and up.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

