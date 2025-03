The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is a must-have at $200 off with this special OnePlus Store sale

Get the 16/512GB OnePlus 12 and save $200! $699 99 $899 99 $200 off (22%) The OnePlus 12 is now available for $200 off at the official OnePlus Store. To get the discount, you must add coupon code "LUCKY25" at checkout. Currently, you can only buy the 16/512GB model at the official store. Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 12

Android phone

Did you catch OnePlus' killer $500 discount on the amazing OnePlus Open ? As it turns out, you can also use coupon code "LUCKY25" to score a whopping $200 off the 16/512GB OnePlus 12 . That's right, last year's flagship phone can be yours for $699.99 instead of $899.99.We should point out that the base storage configuration of this Android phone is currently unavailable at the official store. But now that it's available for only $699.99, the larger storage model is clearly the better pick. By the way, no seller is matching OnePlus' official sale. You can't find it at a discount on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.Applying a coupon code might seem tedious compared to a straight $200 price cut, but it's quite easy to do at the official store. Simply add the handset to your cart, head to checkout, and add the discount code in the "Promo code" field.Themay not have the flat design of its successor or the IP69 rating, but it's still among the best OnePlus phones . It boasts a stunning 6.8-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates, impressive brightness, and crisp resolution. But the display isn't the only awesome thing about it—it's also a robust powerhouse.Under the hood, this Android 14 phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which pairs with 16GB RAM to deliver exceptional daily performance. In our OnePlus 12 review , we've also praised its gaming capabilities, so mobile gamers would definitely want to check out this fella.On the camera front, the device can't quite match the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the best Google Pixel phones , but it takes great-looking photos. It has the familiar circular-shaped rear system with a 50 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and 64 MP 5X periscope sensor. On the front, you have a 32 MP selfie camera. Photos taken with it boast ample detail, though they tend to have slightly warmer colors.Last but surely not least, this handset supports ultra-fast 80W wired charging speeds. A full charge of its 5,400 mAh battery takes just about 40 minutes, an impressive result indeed.As you can see, theis an excellent. If you're a OnePlus phone fan and don't feel like splurging on the latest OnePlus 13 , now's your chance to save $200 on its predecessor.