The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is a must-have at $200 off with this special OnePlus Store sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Did you catch OnePlus' killer $500 discount on the amazing OnePlus Open? As it turns out, you can also use coupon code "LUCKY25" to score a whopping $200 off the 16/512GB OnePlus 12. That's right, last year's flagship phone can be yours for $699.99 instead of $899.99.
We should point out that the base storage configuration of this Android phone is currently unavailable at the official store. But now that it's available for only $699.99, the larger storage model is clearly the better pick. By the way, no seller is matching OnePlus' official sale. You can't find it at a discount on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
The OnePlus 12 may not have the flat design of its successor or the IP69 rating, but it's still among the best OnePlus phones. It boasts a stunning 6.8-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates, impressive brightness, and crisp resolution. But the display isn't the only awesome thing about it—it's also a robust powerhouse.
On the camera front, the device can't quite match the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the best Google Pixel phones, but it takes great-looking photos. It has the familiar circular-shaped rear system with a 50 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and 64 MP 5X periscope sensor. On the front, you have a 32 MP selfie camera. Photos taken with it boast ample detail, though they tend to have slightly warmer colors.
Last but surely not least, this handset supports ultra-fast 80W wired charging speeds. A full charge of its 5,400 mAh battery takes just about 40 minutes, an impressive result indeed.
As you can see, the OnePlus 12 is an excellent Android phone. If you're a OnePlus phone fan and don't feel like splurging on the latest OnePlus 13, now's your chance to save $200 on its predecessor.
We should point out that the base storage configuration of this Android phone is currently unavailable at the official store. But now that it's available for only $699.99, the larger storage model is clearly the better pick. By the way, no seller is matching OnePlus' official sale. You can't find it at a discount on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Applying a coupon code might seem tedious compared to a straight $200 price cut, but it's quite easy to do at the official store. Simply add the handset to your cart, head to checkout, and add the discount code in the "Promo code" field.
The OnePlus 12 may not have the flat design of its successor or the IP69 rating, but it's still among the best OnePlus phones. It boasts a stunning 6.8-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates, impressive brightness, and crisp resolution. But the display isn't the only awesome thing about it—it's also a robust powerhouse.
Under the hood, this Android 14 phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which pairs with 16GB RAM to deliver exceptional daily performance. In our OnePlus 12 review, we've also praised its gaming capabilities, so mobile gamers would definitely want to check out this fella.
On the camera front, the device can't quite match the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the best Google Pixel phones, but it takes great-looking photos. It has the familiar circular-shaped rear system with a 50 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and 64 MP 5X periscope sensor. On the front, you have a 32 MP selfie camera. Photos taken with it boast ample detail, though they tend to have slightly warmer colors.
Last but surely not least, this handset supports ultra-fast 80W wired charging speeds. A full charge of its 5,400 mAh battery takes just about 40 minutes, an impressive result indeed.
As you can see, the OnePlus 12 is an excellent Android phone. If you're a OnePlus phone fan and don't feel like splurging on the latest OnePlus 13, now's your chance to save $200 on its predecessor.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
05 Mar, 2025The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is a must-have at $200 off with this special OnePlus Store sale
17 Feb, 2025Best Buy outdoes itself with an improved OnePlus 12 promo, now saving you $250
12 Feb, 2025The mid-range OnePlus 12R is $100 off yet again, this time on Best Buy
06 Feb, 2025You can now save $200 on the mighty 16/512GB OnePlus 12 with this generous Best Buy promo
04 Feb, 2025The powerful OnePlus 12 is on sale alongside an unusual $300-worth gift now
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: