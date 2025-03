The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount

16/512GB OnePlus 12: save $200 at Amazon $200 off (22%) Amazon launched its first OnePlus 12 promo this year, letting you save $200 on the impressive powerhouse. This is the 16/512GB variant in Silky Black, and the one in Flowy Emerald model isn't on sale right now. Buy at Amazon

Are you a OnePlus phone fan? In that case, you might want to check out Amazon's latest OnePlus 12 sale. The 16/512GB powerhouse is now available for $200 off its list price, allowing you to buy it for just under $700 instead of nearly $900.Although we've seen promos for thiselsewhere, Amazon hasn't launched any so far this year. That said, you can snatch the same $200 price cut at Best Buy and OnePlus at the time of writing. If you prefer one of these merchants, you can still save big.Themay have already welcomed a successor, but it remains one of the best Android phones on the market. It sports a gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display with excellent color accuracy, smooth 1-120Hz refresh rates, and great brightness. But it's more than the display that makes this bad boy an excellent pick for users who don't feel like splurging on its OnePlus 13 successor.Notably, this bad boy delivers fantastic performance, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Paired with 16GB RAM, it breezes through various tasks, including gaming and multitasking. During our experience with it, we noticed it would get warm during extensive gaming sessions, but nothing too extraordinary.As for the camera performance, this Android 14 handset is actually better than its successor. Thefeatures a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens and a 64 MP 3X telephoto lens, delivering more color-accurate photos with better contrast than the. You can check out the camera performance differences via the photo samples in our OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12 review Unlike the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro , this flagship doesn't offer seven years of software support. Instead, OnePlus commits to four major OS updates and security patches until 2029. That may not be a huge dealbreaker for every user, but it's worth noting nonetheless.Despite the shorter software support, theshines across the board. Its stunning display, excellent performance, and inspiring 80W wired charging speeds make it a top choice for Android lovers. Get yours at Amazon and save $200.