The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you a OnePlus phone fan? In that case, you might want to check out Amazon's latest OnePlus 12 sale. The 16/512GB powerhouse is now available for $200 off its list price, allowing you to buy it for just under $700 instead of nearly $900.
Although we've seen promos for this Android phone elsewhere, Amazon hasn't launched any so far this year. That said, you can snatch the same $200 price cut at Best Buy and OnePlus at the time of writing. If you prefer one of these merchants, you can still save big.
Notably, this bad boy delivers fantastic performance, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Paired with 16GB RAM, it breezes through various tasks, including gaming and multitasking. During our experience with it, we noticed it would get warm during extensive gaming sessions, but nothing too extraordinary.
Unlike the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro, this flagship doesn't offer seven years of software support. Instead, OnePlus commits to four major OS updates and security patches until 2029. That may not be a huge dealbreaker for every user, but it's worth noting nonetheless.
Despite the shorter software support, the OnePlus 12 shines across the board. Its stunning display, excellent performance, and inspiring 80W wired charging speeds make it a top choice for Android lovers. Get yours at Amazon and save $200.
Although we've seen promos for this Android phone elsewhere, Amazon hasn't launched any so far this year. That said, you can snatch the same $200 price cut at Best Buy and OnePlus at the time of writing. If you prefer one of these merchants, you can still save big.
The OnePlus 12 may have already welcomed a successor, but it remains one of the best Android phones on the market. It sports a gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display with excellent color accuracy, smooth 1-120Hz refresh rates, and great brightness. But it's more than the display that makes this bad boy an excellent pick for users who don't feel like splurging on its OnePlus 13 successor.
Notably, this bad boy delivers fantastic performance, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Paired with 16GB RAM, it breezes through various tasks, including gaming and multitasking. During our experience with it, we noticed it would get warm during extensive gaming sessions, but nothing too extraordinary.
As for the camera performance, this Android 14 handset is actually better than its successor. The OnePlus 12 features a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens and a 64 MP 3X telephoto lens, delivering more color-accurate photos with better contrast than the OnePlus 13. You can check out the camera performance differences via the photo samples in our OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12 review.
Unlike the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro, this flagship doesn't offer seven years of software support. Instead, OnePlus commits to four major OS updates and security patches until 2029. That may not be a huge dealbreaker for every user, but it's worth noting nonetheless.
Despite the shorter software support, the OnePlus 12 shines across the board. Its stunning display, excellent performance, and inspiring 80W wired charging speeds make it a top choice for Android lovers. Get yours at Amazon and save $200.
Recommended Stories
23 Mar, 2025The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
05 Mar, 2025The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is a must-have at $200 off with this special OnePlus Store sale
17 Feb, 2025Best Buy outdoes itself with an improved OnePlus 12 promo, now saving you $250
12 Feb, 2025The mid-range OnePlus 12R is $100 off yet again, this time on Best Buy
06 Feb, 2025You can now save $200 on the mighty 16/512GB OnePlus 12 with this generous Best Buy promo
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: