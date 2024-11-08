Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday

By
0comments
Deals
Google Pixel 9
Traditionally held after Thanksgiving, Black Friday has been moved earlier and earlier in recent years by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and 2024 is clearly no exception, at least as far as two of the best Android phones out there are concerned.

No, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not the only Google-made handset currently available at an unprecedented discount with no strings attached and special requirements, and yes, the "vanilla" Pixel 9 can be had at new record low prices in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations from both Amazon and Best Buy.

Google Pixel 9

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (19%)
$649
$799
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 9

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (17%)
$749
$899
Buy at BestBuy

The cheaper model normally costs a fairly reasonable $799, mind you, while the more expensive variant is typically priced at an understandably steeper $899. After their $150 Black Friday 2024 discount available well before this year's Turkey Day, both of these Google Pixel 9 models have become absolute and undeniable value champions, shining in every department from screen quality to camera performance, battery life, AI skills, overall system performance, and of course, long-term software support.

Our Pixel 9 review drives all those points home without leaving much room for doubt, and even though I obviously wouldn't dare to call this device (or any other device) perfect, it's hard to find anything inherently wrong with it... at those heavily reduced prices.

Compared to some of the other top contenders out there for the title of best budget 5G phone this holiday season, the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 packs a towering 12GB RAM count in combination with both 128 and 256 gigs of internal storage space. And compared to last year's lower-cost Pixel 8, this puppy comes with a hugely upgraded 48MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens on its back alongside a largely unchanged (and largely amazing) 50MP primary snapper.

The Pixel 9 is slightly bigger and yet also thinner than its predecessor, with a 4,700mAh battery under the hood that doesn't support the world's greatest charging speeds but does deliver improved running times between charges over the slightly smaller cell inside the Pixel 8. In a nutshell, hardcore Google fans are sure to love this phone and its outstanding value... if they're quick to claim Amazon or Best Buy's early Black Friday deal on it before it inevitably goes away and comes back closer to the end of the month.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Black Friday is already here for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold shoppers!
