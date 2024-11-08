Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Traditionally held after Thanksgiving, Black Friday has been moved earlier and earlier in recent years by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and 2024 is clearly no exception, at least as far as two of the best Android phones out there are concerned.
No, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not the only Google-made handset currently available at an unprecedented discount with no strings attached and special requirements, and yes, the "vanilla" Pixel 9 can be had at new record low prices in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations from both Amazon and Best Buy.
The cheaper model normally costs a fairly reasonable $799, mind you, while the more expensive variant is typically priced at an understandably steeper $899. After their $150 Black Friday 2024 discount available well before this year's Turkey Day, both of these Google Pixel 9 models have become absolute and undeniable value champions, shining in every department from screen quality to camera performance, battery life, AI skills, overall system performance, and of course, long-term software support.
Our Pixel 9 review drives all those points home without leaving much room for doubt, and even though I obviously wouldn't dare to call this device (or any other device) perfect, it's hard to find anything inherently wrong with it... at those heavily reduced prices.
Compared to some of the other top contenders out there for the title of best budget 5G phone this holiday season, the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 packs a towering 12GB RAM count in combination with both 128 and 256 gigs of internal storage space. And compared to last year's lower-cost Pixel 8, this puppy comes with a hugely upgraded 48MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens on its back alongside a largely unchanged (and largely amazing) 50MP primary snapper.
The Pixel 9 is slightly bigger and yet also thinner than its predecessor, with a 4,700mAh battery under the hood that doesn't support the world's greatest charging speeds but does deliver improved running times between charges over the slightly smaller cell inside the Pixel 8. In a nutshell, hardcore Google fans are sure to love this phone and its outstanding value... if they're quick to claim Amazon or Best Buy's early Black Friday deal on it before it inevitably goes away and comes back closer to the end of the month.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
08 Nov, 2024Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday Black Friday is already here for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold shoppers!
01 Nov, 2024The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
30 Oct, 2024Yet another Amazon deal knocks Google's Pixel 9 down to a new record low price for a limited time
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: