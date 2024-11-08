Black Friday is already here for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold shoppers!





Yes, Best Buy is now selling the best foldable device ... from Google at $1,499 instead of its $1,799 list price in an entry-level 256GB variant and $1,619 after an identical $300 markdown from $1,919 with 512 gigs of internal storage space. Even though it's still early November, the retailer is making it clear that you're looking at a Black Friday 2024 deal , so there's really no point in waiting until the end of the month to see if the handset will score any heftier discounts this holiday season.

Instead, what you should probably do is hurry up and place your order as soon as possible given that Best Buy could well run out of inventory fairly quickly, in which case you'll likely have to wait for the early Black Friday offer to return closer to Thanksgiving.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold is evidently not a perfect phone, it's... close. Those massive 8 and 6.3-inch displays are virtually unrivaled in today's foldable landscape (especially stateside), the cameras are exactly as capable as you've come to expect from That would be far from ideal for pretty obvious reasons, and although theis evidently not a perfect phone, it's... close. Those massive 8 and 6.3-inch displays are virtually unrivaled in today's foldable landscape (especially stateside), the cameras are exactly as capable as you've come to expect from Google devices over the years, the Tensor G4 processor is certainly no pushover, and the software support is all but guaranteed to go unbeaten in the long run.





recently, the battery life is pretty great and the AI capabilities full of promise for the future as well. Compared to something like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 , Google's sophomore foldable effort is significantly thinner and just a little bit heavier (which is equally impressive given all the extra screen real estate), and as shown in our in-depth Pixel 9 Pro Fold review recently, the battery life is pretty great and the AI capabilities full of promise for the future as well.



