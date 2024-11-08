Black Friday is already here for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold shoppers!
Unlike the "vanilla" Pixel 9 at Amazon and the Pixel 9 Pro XL at Amazon-owned Woot, the state-of-the-art Pixel 9 Pro Fold has not been discounted outright without special requirements since making its commercial debut a couple of months back. Until today, that is.
Yes, Best Buy is now selling the best foldable device... from Google at $1,499 instead of its $1,799 list price in an entry-level 256GB variant and $1,619 after an identical $300 markdown from $1,919 with 512 gigs of internal storage space. Even though it's still early November, the retailer is making it clear that you're looking at a Black Friday 2024 deal, so there's really no point in waiting until the end of the month to see if the handset will score any heftier discounts this holiday season.
Instead, what you should probably do is hurry up and place your order as soon as possible given that Best Buy could well run out of inventory fairly quickly, in which case you'll likely have to wait for the early Black Friday offer to return closer to Thanksgiving.
That would be far from ideal for pretty obvious reasons, and although the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is evidently not a perfect phone, it's... close. Those massive 8 and 6.3-inch displays are virtually unrivaled in today's foldable landscape (especially stateside), the cameras are exactly as capable as you've come to expect from Google devices over the years, the Tensor G4 processor is certainly no pushover, and the software support is all but guaranteed to go unbeaten in the long run.
Compared to something like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, Google's sophomore foldable effort is significantly thinner and just a little bit heavier (which is equally impressive given all the extra screen real estate), and as shown in our in-depth Pixel 9 Pro Fold review recently, the battery life is pretty great and the AI capabilities full of promise for the future as well.
In short, this is a pre-holiday offer you absolutely should not miss out on... unless you prefer the OnePlus Open, which is almost as massive and as overall impressive as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold but considerably more affordable after Amazon's latest $400 markdown from a regular price of $1,699 with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM.
