Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Black Friday is already here for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold shoppers!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Unlike the "vanilla" Pixel 9 at Amazon and the Pixel 9 Pro XL at Amazon-owned Woot, the state-of-the-art Pixel 9 Pro Fold has not been discounted outright without special requirements since making its commercial debut a couple of months back. Until today, that is.

Yes, Best Buy is now selling the best foldable device... from Google at $1,499 instead of its $1,799 list price in an entry-level 256GB variant and $1,619 after an identical $300 markdown from $1,919 with 512 gigs of internal storage space. Even though it's still early November, the retailer is making it clear that you're looking at a Black Friday 2024 deal, so there's really no point in waiting until the end of the month to see if the handset will score any heftier discounts this holiday season.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
$300 off (17%)
$1499
$1799
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
$300 off (16%)
$1619
$1919
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus Open

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options
$400 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Instead, what you should probably do is hurry up and place your order as soon as possible given that Best Buy could well run out of inventory fairly quickly, in which case you'll likely have to wait for the early Black Friday offer to return closer to Thanksgiving. 

That would be far from ideal for pretty obvious reasons, and although the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is evidently not a perfect phone, it's... close. Those massive 8 and 6.3-inch displays are virtually unrivaled in today's foldable landscape (especially stateside), the cameras are exactly as capable as you've come to expect from Google devices over the years, the Tensor G4 processor is certainly no pushover, and the software support is all but guaranteed to go unbeaten in the long run.

Compared to something like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, Google's sophomore foldable effort is significantly thinner and just a little bit heavier (which is equally impressive given all the extra screen real estate), and as shown in our in-depth Pixel 9 Pro Fold review recently, the battery life is pretty great and the AI capabilities full of promise for the future as well.

In short, this is a pre-holiday offer you absolutely should not miss out on... unless you prefer the OnePlus Open, which is almost as massive and as overall impressive as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold but considerably more affordable after Amazon's latest $400 markdown from a regular price of $1,699 with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 9 - Deals History
3 stories
08 Nov, 2024
Black Friday is already here for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold shoppers!
01 Nov, 2024
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
30 Oct, 2024
Yet another Amazon deal knocks Google's Pixel 9 down to a new record low price for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless