The hot new OnePlus Buds 3 can be yours for free with OnePlus 12 and 12R purchases now

Do you remember the last time the high-end OnePlus 12 and 12R handsets were offered by a major US retailer at a special price? Neither can we, which is why it's certainly nice to see both phones sold by their manufacturers alongside a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 now.
That's obviously not as good as an outright discount, but it matches the value of that Amazon gift card bundled with the OnePlus 12R more than a month ago. Yes, the OnePlus Buds 3 are normally available for $100, and to our knowledge, these AirPods Pro 2-rivaling bad boys have never been marked down by themselves stateside.
That's in part because they're pretty young, having been internationally unveiled at the beginning of the year and expanded to the US a few weeks later, and in (presumably larger) part due to their already unbeatable bang-for-buck factor.
In addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, the non-Pro OnePlus Buds 3 have decidedly premium dual dynamic drivers going for them, as well as great all-day comfort, ultra-low latency, stellar battery life, and IP55 water and dust resistance.
This brilliant freebie naturally enhances the value proposition of the $500 and up OnePlus 12R too, which was already one of the best budget 5G phones on the market today. That's evidenced by our in-depth review, which found the device to offer pretty much all the performance you will ever need in your day-to-day use for a fraction of the price of something like the Galaxy S24 Ultra or even the "vanilla" S24.
Of course, the "regular" OnePlus 12 is the brand's number one alternative to the best Samsung phones out there, and at a starting price of $799.99 (with the OnePlus Buds 3 included), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse is also far from prohibitive.
That's made clear by this phone's rigorous review on our little website here, which highlights its exceptional performance, super-bright screen, blazing fast charging, and extremely capable cameras. What more could you possibly want?
