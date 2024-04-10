The hot new OnePlus Buds 3 can be yours for free with OnePlus 12 and 12R purchases now

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Do you remember the last time the high-end OnePlus 12 and 12R handsets were offered by a major US retailer at a special price? Neither can we, which is why it's certainly nice to see both phones sold by their manufacturers alongside a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 now.

That's obviously not as good as an outright discount, but it matches the value of that Amazon gift card bundled with the OnePlus 12R more than a month ago. Yes, the OnePlus Buds 3 are normally available for $100, and to our knowledge, these AirPods Pro 2-rivaling bad boys have never been marked down by themselves stateside.

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, OnePlus Buds 3 Included
Gift
$499 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, OnePlus Buds 3 Included
Gift
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus

That's in part because they're pretty young, having been internationally unveiled at the beginning of the year and expanded to the US a few weeks later, and in (presumably larger) part due to their already unbeatable bang-for-buck factor.

In addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, the non-Pro OnePlus Buds 3 have decidedly premium dual dynamic drivers going for them, as well as great all-day comfort, ultra-low latency, stellar battery life, and IP55 water and dust resistance.

This brilliant freebie naturally enhances the value proposition of the $500 and up OnePlus 12R too, which was already one of the best budget 5G phones on the market today. That's evidenced by our in-depth review, which found the device to offer pretty much all the performance you will ever need in your day-to-day use for a fraction of the price of something like the Galaxy S24 Ultra or even the "vanilla" S24.

Of course, the "regular" OnePlus 12 is the brand's number one alternative to the best Samsung phones out there, and at a starting price of $799.99 (with the OnePlus Buds 3 included), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse is also far from prohibitive. 

That's made clear by this phone's rigorous review on our little website here, which highlights its exceptional performance, super-bright screen, blazing fast charging, and extremely capable cameras. What more could you possibly want?

Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

