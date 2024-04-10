The hot new OnePlus Buds 3 can be yours for free with OnePlus 12 and 12R purchases now





OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, OnePlus Buds 3 Included Gift $499 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, OnePlus Buds 3 Included Gift $799 99 Buy at OnePlus









In addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, the non-Pro OnePlus Buds 3 have decidedly premium dual dynamic drivers going for them, as well as great all-day comfort, ultra-low latency, stellar battery life, and IP55 water and dust resistance.





This brilliant freebie naturally enhances the value proposition of the $500 and up OnePlus 12R too, which was already one of the best budget 5G phones on the market today. That's evidenced by our in-depth review, which found the device to offer pretty much all the performance you will ever need in your day-to-day use for a fraction of the price of something like the Galaxy S24 Ultra or even the "vanilla" S24.



That's made clear by this phone's rigorous review on our little website here, which highlights its exceptional performance, super-bright screen, blazing fast charging, and extremely capable cameras. What more could you possibly want?