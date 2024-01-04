OnePlus Buds 3 officially introduced: active noise cancelation, dual drivers, affordable price
OnePlus had a big event this week in China where it introduced its first flagship for 2024, the Ace 3 (known as OnePlus 12R internationally). Along with the new phone, the Chinese company revealed the affordable OnePlus Buds 3 earphones.
Many of the earbuds’ specs were leaked prior to the official announcement, and just about all of them come in line with what was revealed during OnePlus’ launch event.
What’s interesting about the implementation of ANC is that the OnePlus Buds 3 come with an intelligent mode that can adjust the active noise cancelation levels depending on the environment.
According to OnePlus, the Buds 3 feature IP55 certification and a built-in 3-mic system that helps better adapt the ANC levels according to the environment. OnePlus also revealed that the earbuds pack a 58 mAh battery and come with charging case that features a much larger 520 mAh battery.
As far as design goes, the OnePlus Buds 3 weigh less than 10 grams together and feature a glossy finish. They are now available for pre-order in China in either Black or Blue for the equivalent of $65.
The OnePlus Buds 3 will most likely be launched globally, although a release date hasn’t been announced yet. We’re also expecting the price to be adjusted depending on the market, so they might not be as cheap as they’re in China.
