Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

OnePlus Buds 3 unveiled: Mid-range true wireless earbuds with flagship-level sound and smarts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Buds 3 unveiled: Mid-range true wireless earbuds with flagship-level sound and smarts
OnePlus has introduced the latest addition to its lineup - the OnePlus Buds 3. These cutting-edge truly wireless earbuds offer an exceptional audio experience and intelligent functionality, all without breaking the bank.

OnePlus Buds 3 unveiled: Mid-range true wireless earbuds with flagship-level sound and smarts

Flagship-Level Sound with Dual Dynamic Drivers

The OnePlus Buds 3 boast an impressive audio setup, featuring a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. This powerful combination results in an expansive frequency response, spanning from 15Hz to 40KHz. Get ready to experience a wide range of audio frequencies, from the lowest lows to the highest highs, all with incredible clarity and precision.

The earbuds have also received Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, which is made possible by the integration of the LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec. With the ability to handle audio files at higher bitrates and sampling rates, users can enjoy an enhanced listening experience.

Personalized Active Noise Cancellation

The active noise cancellation on the OnePlus Buds 3 is truly impressive, reaching up to 49dB. This level of noise cancellation has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, ensuring a high-performance experience for users.

Equipped with advanced microphones and powered by OnePlus' cutting-edge algorithms, Smart Scene Noise Cancellation 2.0 effortlessly selects the ideal mode for users, delivering an enhanced audio experience tailored to their environment. With the latest technology, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation takes audio experience to a whole new level. By analyzing the user's ear canal, it can customize the noise cancellation effect for a personalized and top-notch audio experience.



Long Battery Life and Fast Charging

The OnePlus Buds 3 provide an impressive 10 hours of playback on a single charge for each earbud, and when combined with the charging case, you can enjoy a total listening time of up to 44 hours. This is all possible even without the Active Noise Cancellation feature enabled. With its fast charging capabilities, you can enjoy up to 7 hours of playback after just a quick 10-minute charge.

Sleek and Stylish Design

The latest offering from OnePlus, the OnePlus Buds 3, is available in two stunning color options: Metallic Gray and Splendid Blue. These sleek and stylish earbuds are sure to demand some attention with their eye-catching hues. Whether you prefer the sophisticated Metallic Gray or the vibrant Splendid Blue, these earbuds are designed to complement your personal style.

The devices feature a metallic coating and matte finish, giving them a sleek and streamlined design. The Buds 3 boasts an ergonomic design that prioritizes user comfort. With a vast database of over 2000 ear shapes, these earbuds are tailored to fit snugly and comfortably for each individual user. With a weight of only 4.8g per bud, you can now enjoy an extended listening experience without any added burden.


Intuitive Touch Controls

The touch control area on the OnePlus Buds 3 offers a range of convenient functions. Users can effortlessly adjust the volume by sliding, control music playback by playing or pausing tracks, skip to the next song, and easily answer or end calls. Experience seamless and effortless listening with this.

The OnePlus Buds 3 present an enticing choice for individuals seeking budget-friendly truly wireless earbuds with top-notch audio quality and intelligent functionalities. At the $99 price point, the Buds 3 are sure to garner plenty of attention, and they are available to purchase now from OnePlus.

OnePlus Buds 3

Experience stunning audio with OnePlus Buds 3’s enhanced hardware, adaptive noise cancellation, and hi-res sound that truly delivers “Harmony Unfiltered.”
$99 99
Buy at OnePlus

All images courtesy of OnePlus

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra launch deal comes from none other than Amazon
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra launch deal comes from none other than Amazon

Latest News

T-Mobile Home Internet users will want to be a little careful about data use from now on
T-Mobile Home Internet users will want to be a little careful about data use from now on
Pixel 9 Pro renders leak earlier than expected with surprising design changes
Pixel 9 Pro renders leak earlier than expected with surprising design changes
Google Maps will now give you more information about restaurant dishes found in the app
Google Maps will now give you more information about restaurant dishes found in the app
OnePlus 12R unveiled: a performance powerhouse with unmatched features
OnePlus 12R unveiled: a performance powerhouse with unmatched features
The uber-powerful OnePlus 12 is FINALLY up for US pre-orders with amazing launch deals in tow
The uber-powerful OnePlus 12 is FINALLY up for US pre-orders with amazing launch deals in tow
Samsung Care expands its device self-repair program to more than 50 models
Samsung Care expands its device self-repair program to more than 50 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless