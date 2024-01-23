OnePlus Buds 3 unveiled: Mid-range true wireless earbuds with flagship-level sound and smarts

Flagship-Level Sound with Dual Dynamic Drivers The OnePlus Buds 3 boast an impressive audio setup, featuring a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. This powerful combination results in an expansive frequency response, spanning from 15Hz to 40KHz. Get ready to experience a wide range of audio frequencies, from the lowest lows to the highest highs, all with incredible clarity and precision.





The earbuds have also received Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, which is made possible by the integration of the LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec. With the ability to handle audio files at higher bitrates and sampling rates, users can enjoy an enhanced listening experience.





Personalized Active Noise Cancellation The active noise cancellation on the OnePlus Buds 3 is truly impressive, reaching up to 49dB. This level of noise cancellation has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, ensuring a high-performance experience for users.





Equipped with advanced microphones and powered by OnePlus' cutting-edge algorithms, Smart Scene Noise Cancellation 2.0 effortlessly selects the ideal mode for users, delivering an enhanced audio experience tailored to their environment. With the latest technology, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation takes audio experience to a whole new level. By analyzing the user's ear canal, it can customize the noise cancellation effect for a personalized and top-notch audio experience.









Long Battery Life and Fast Charging The OnePlus Buds 3 provide an impressive 10 hours of playback on a single charge for each earbud, and when combined with the charging case, you can enjoy a total listening time of up to 44 hours. This is all possible even without the Active Noise Cancellation feature enabled. With its fast charging capabilities, you can enjoy up to 7 hours of playback after just a quick 10-minute charge.



The latest offering from OnePlus, the OnePlus Buds 3, is available in two stunning color options: Metallic Gray and Splendid Blue. These sleek and stylish earbuds are sure to demand some attention with their eye-catching hues. Whether you prefer the sophisticated Metallic Gray or the vibrant Splendid Blue, these earbuds are designed to complement your personal style.





The devices feature a metallic coating and matte finish, giving them a sleek and streamlined design. The Buds 3 boasts an ergonomic design that prioritizes user comfort. With a vast database of over 2000 ear shapes, these earbuds are tailored to fit snugly and comfortably for each individual user. With a weight of only 4.8g per bud, you can now enjoy an extended listening experience without any added burden.




