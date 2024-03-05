OnePlus 12R bang-for-buck champ becomes even more compelling with $100 Amazon gift card

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Can you find a better phone than the OnePlus 12R available at a comparable price right now? Probably not, and this bad boy's value proposition is made that much stronger by a killer new Amazon deal.

Unfortunately, this does not slash anything off the super-reasonable $499.99 and $599.99 list prices of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered handset in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively, instead throwing in a very nice gift worth a very cool 100 bucks.

That essentially means you'll be spending $100 under the $599.99 and $699.99 Amazon would normally charge you for the two aforementioned variants of the OnePlus 12R bundled with a $100 gift card, which is obviously a tremendously appealing deal for Android power users on fairly tight budgets.

Said physical gift card will be shipped in a mini envelope allowing you to easily and elegantly give it away to someone else on their birthday, Mother's Day, or other special occasion, although you're naturally free to keep it for yourself and use it on a separate Amazon.com order of your choice.

As far as we know, this is Amazon's first decent OnePlus 12R promotion, matching what Best Buy offered a few weeks back to the letter. The difference is you don't need a special subscription or anything else to score this sweet new freebie and you also don't have to trade anything in to save $100, as OnePlus has been asking on its official US website.

Not quite as good as the state-of-the-art OnePlus 12, the 12R is definitely good enough to make our (extended) list of the best Android phones available today, packing a hefty 16GB RAM in its upper-tier 256GB storage variant while sporting a super-sharp, super-bright, and super-large 6.78-inch AMOLED display and somehow squeezing a gargantuan 5,500mAh battery capable of 100W charging speeds into a super-premium metal-and-glass chassis measuring just 8.8mm in thickness.

The OnePlus 12R's closest competitors are probably Google's non-Pro Pixel 8 and the "vanilla" Samsung Galaxy S23, both of which are significantly costlier at the time of this writing despite one of them also being considerably older and marked down by Amazon.

