No Galaxy S21 FE 5G for you at Samsung's August 11 Unpacked event

In addition to being extremely old, the main reason why you probably don't remember that rumor is the Galaxy S21 FE's widely reported delay to the final quarter of the year. The August 19 date didn't pan out either, but that's not exactly surprising given the undoubtedly tentative nature of Samsung's leaked "mini-roadmap" from four months ago.
To be or not to be unveiled early
Before getting too sad or even angry if the S21 FE 5G doesn't end up seeing daylight alongside Samsung's next-gen foldables, you should keep in mind that the hugely popular Galaxy S20 FE was officially announced all by itself on September 23, 2020 ahead of a commercial release in early October.
An August 11 Unpacked launch, meanwhile, is out of the question according to the folks over at LetsGoDigital in the Netherlands, who claim to have seen "official documentation from Samsung" stating as much. Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), said purported "documentation" does not contain any hints at the actual announcement or release date of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.
That's still expected to happen sometime this year, mind you, unlike the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra, which may keep fans of Android-powered iPad Pro alternatives waiting until 2022. Another device that was initially rumored for an August 2021 debut before being likely pushed back to next year is an affordable foldable carrying a Lite or FE moniker of its own.
Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Quite on the contrary, as a bunch of high-quality leaked renders have already revealed its decidedly premium (and somewhat familiar) design in full. While that triple rear-facing camera arrangement looks almost identical to the one mounted on the back of the "regular" S21, the Fan Edition device is expected to settle for slightly inferior 32, 12, and 8MP imaging sensors.
The rest of the specifications are no big mystery either, including a flat 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate support, and a tiny centered hole punch housing a single 12MP selfie shooter, as well as Snapdragon 888 processing power, blazing fast 45W charging technology, and a reasonably hefty 4,400mAh or so battery.
With a rear cover undoubtedly made from plastic and a robust aluminum frame, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G sounds like it could strike a pretty great balance between power and affordability... if priced competitively enough. We could definitely see this bad boy crack our comprehensive list of the overall best phones money can buy in 2021, but alas, its recommended price point remains the only other missing puzzle piece apart from its release date.
