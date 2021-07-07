Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets certified again; more details corroborated0
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch display and Android 11
The certification listing in question (via MyFixGuide) involves a Samsung smartphone that bears the model number SM-G9900, believed to be an international variant of the Galaxy S21 FE.
The Galaxy S21 FE’s dimensions are also listed. Specifically, the device is said to measure 155.7mm in length and 7.9mm thick. The width is listed as 4.5mm, though that’s almost certainly a mistake and the real number is likely 74.5mm.
Lastly, the certification listing from China points to the presence of Android 11. Google’s Android 12 update should be available by the time the Galaxy S21 FE hits shelves in October, but Samsung’s version probably won’t be ready.
Overall, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is expected to be one of the best Android phones in 2021.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks (17 updates)
-
Now reading
7 July Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets certified again; more details corroborated
-
1 July Check out the colorful Galaxy S21 FE 5G in this leaked marketing render
-
25 June The Galaxy S21 FE might not get released in some markets due to chip shortage
-
15 June The Galaxy S21 FE will likely come in September or October, not in August, a new report from Korea states
-
13 June Galaxy S21 FE launch apparently delayed as component issues put Samsung in a bind