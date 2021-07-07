$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets certified again; more details corroborated

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets certified again; more details revealed
The colorful Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has reportedly been certified in China and the device listing corroborates several specifications including the display size and battery capacity. The development follows a marketing render leak last week.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch display and Android 11


The certification listing in question (via MyFixGuide) involves a Samsung smartphone that bears the model number SM-G9900, believed to be an international variant of the Galaxy S21 FE.

It features a 4,370mAh battery and a 6.4-inch display, the latter of which is expected to be an AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and features a cutout for the selfie camera.

The Galaxy S21 FE’s dimensions are also listed. Specifically, the device is said to measure 155.7mm in length and 7.9mm thick. The width is listed as 4.5mm, though that’s almost certainly a mistake and the real number is likely 74.5mm.

Lastly, the certification listing from China points to the presence of Android 11. Google’s Android 12 update should be available by the time the Galaxy S21 FE hits shelves in October, but Samsung’s version probably won’t be ready.

In addition to everything mentioned above, a recent FCC certification revealed support for 45W fast charging and the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. Also part of the package is Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC support.

Overall, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is expected to be one of the best Android phones in 2021.

