Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has reportedly entered production but release still far away



Things seem to be looking up as semiconductor demand and supply appear to be balancing out. Per the report, the chip shortage was exacerbated by Chinese companies like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi who had hoarded components. This has been compensated for, unfortunately, by the resurgence of coronavirus cases in India and Vietnam, which are among the world's largest smartphone markets.



This has affected demand and in turn, the utilization rate for application processors (AP) and display driving chips (DDI). That's not to say that the problem has been fixed and per the report, some Galaxy S21 FE units will be outfitted with Samsung's own Exynos processors, as was reported before . The rest of the units will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.



The phone is currently in production and Samsung will initially only produce 1.1 million units. In all, Samsung aims to sell 6 million units this year. The device will be released somewhere between September and October, according to Korean sources.







Leaker Max Jambor, on the other hand, doesn't seem to think so. That reminds us of a June report that said that the phone would be released in Q4 2021 . According to another report, the device will only be released in the US and Europe



Today's report reiterates that the Galaxy S21 FE could cost between 700,000 and 800,000 won (~$630 and $700) in South Korea, down from Galaxy S20 FE's price of 899,800 won (~$788). Samsung has allegedly also revised its annual sales target slightly from 300 million units to 290 million units.



The Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly feature a 6.4-inches 120Hz OLED screen, a triple camera system, and a 4,370mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. We expect it to be one of the best phones of the year

