The latest iPhone ad shows why you can snap more natural looking group selfies with iPhone 17 series

Apple promotes better looking group selfies with this feature on the iPhone 17 series.

Apple has released a new ad for the iPhone 17 Pro series that stars an upgraded feature that is available only on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The updated Center Stage feature is available for iPhone users on only these four iPhone models at this time. It uses a new, square 18MP front-facing camera sensor. That's why it is limited to the iPhone 17 series.

The big news is that Center Stage will allow you to take a group selfie in landscape mode even if you're holding the phone vertically. This allows selfies to be taken of a larger group without the iPhone user shifting the phone to hold it horizontally, a move that always increases the risk of the user dropping the phone. But there is more. Besides potentially dropping the phone, there is a bigger reason why Center Stage is a great feature.

By keeping the iPhone in portrait mode, even when shooting a photo in landscape, the front-facing camera remains centered at the top allowing everyone to stare at the lens to produce a more natural looking selfie. In the ad, we get to see how Center Stage adjusts the screen to accommodate more people as they get added to the selfie. Before Center Stage, when you rotated your iPhone to get everyone in for a group shot, the iPhone's front-facing camera ended up on the far left or the far right. This resulted in all of the subjects of the photo looking off-camera since they were staring at the screen rather than the lens.

The ad shows all of the selfies photographed during the ad. "Fill everyone in automatically" starts the tagline, which ends with the words "iPhone 17 Pro" on the screen. Even though the ad focuses on the new Pro models, Center Stage is also available on the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air as we've already noted. As Apple says, "For group shots, Center Stage for photos uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and can rotate from portrait to landscape to include everyone in the frame."  

Center Stage also will track you if you are on a FaceTime or Zoom call and you walk across the room. The camera will not only follow you, but it also uses the Ultra Wide sensor to keep your face centered in the scene. 

This might not be the most riveting ad in iPhone history, but it does show you how Center Stage works on the iPhone 17 series in real time.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
