Get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in this color and enjoy massive savings on a premium foldable phone

A close-up of the Motorola Razr+ (2024).
The Razr+ (2024) is Motorola's current flagship foldable and is among the best phones on the market. So, scoring it at a generous discount is always an unmissable opportunity. This is why we're excited to share that you can save quite a sum on this foldable powerhouse right now.

At this very moment, Motorola is offering a sweet $200 discount on the option in Mocha Mousse, allowing you to grab one for $799.99, down from $999.99. In addition, you can get an extra discount of up to $100 with a trade-in. However, if Mocha Mousse isn't your color, you can go for one of the other paint jobs, which aren't discounted, but they do come with free high-end earbuds.

Razr+ (2024) Mocha Mousse: Save up to $300 with a trade-in

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
Motorola is offering a sweet $200 discount on its Razr+ (2024) in Mocha Mousse color. Trade in an eligible foldable phone for extra savings of up to $100. This is Motorola's latest foldable flagship, which means it packs fast performance, takes beautiful photos and has good battery life. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Razr+ (2024): Save $180 on Amazon!

$180 off (18%)
Alternatively, you can get a Razr+ (2024) on Amazon, where the phone is available at a sweet $180 discount.
Buy at Amazon


As a top-tier foldable phone, our friend here delivers speedy performance. Thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle any task, no matter how demanding. What's more, it boasts a 4,000 mAh battery, delivering over a day and a half of power on one charge with moderate use.

The phone doesn't disappoint in the camera department, too. While it's still behind the best camera phones, which is normal for a foldable, Its 50 MP main camera captures detailed, vibrant photos.

All in all, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a true bargain. Not only does it come with top-notch performance, but it also has capable cameras, good battery life, and now an even more affordable price tag. All this makes it a top choice for anyone wanting a high-end foldable phone without paying over $1,000. So, don't dilly-dally and get yours at a hefty discount now while the offer lasts!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Loading Comments...

