Get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in this color and enjoy massive savings on a premium foldable phone
The Razr+ (2024) is Motorola's current flagship foldable and is among the best phones on the market. So, scoring it at a generous discount is always an unmissable opportunity. This is why we're excited to share that you can save quite a sum on this foldable powerhouse right now.
At this very moment, Motorola is offering a sweet $200 discount on the option in Mocha Mousse, allowing you to grab one for $799.99, down from $999.99. In addition, you can get an extra discount of up to $100 with a trade-in. However, if Mocha Mousse isn't your color, you can go for one of the other paint jobs, which aren't discounted, but they do come with free high-end earbuds.
As a top-tier foldable phone, our friend here delivers speedy performance. Thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle any task, no matter how demanding. What's more, it boasts a 4,000 mAh battery, delivering over a day and a half of power on one charge with moderate use.
The phone doesn't disappoint in the camera department, too. While it's still behind the best camera phones, which is normal for a foldable, Its 50 MP main camera captures detailed, vibrant photos.
All in all, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a true bargain. Not only does it come with top-notch performance, but it also has capable cameras, good battery life, and now an even more affordable price tag. All this makes it a top choice for anyone wanting a high-end foldable phone without paying over $1,000. So, don't dilly-dally and get yours at a hefty discount now while the offer lasts!
